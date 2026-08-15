Government Jobs This Week: 6 New Sarkari Naukri Notifications Released, Apply Before Deadlines
Government job aspirants have several recruitment opportunities this week across teaching, medical, railway and other sectors. Major recruitments include 15,000 Karnataka teacher posts, 3,993 RRB JE vacancies, and medical officer positions in ITBP and Rajasthan along with TNPSC and KEA recruitments. Check the complete article for key details including application dates and eligibility.
Key Points
- GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 15,000 posts. Apply by Sep 7, 2026.
- RRB JE Recruitment 2026 offers 3,993 Junior Engineer posts. Apply by Sep 13, 2026.
- TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 for 780 posts. Apply by Sep 9, 2026.
Preparing for a government job is a dream for many aspirants. Every year lakhs of candidates prepare for various government recruitment examinations. For those looking for new opportunities, it is important to keep track of the latest recruitment notifications. Several recruitment opportunities are available this week with notifications and application updates announced for teaching, medical, railway and other posts. From 15,000 teaching positions in Karnataka to nearly 4,000 Junior Engineer vacancies in the Railways candidates have multiple options to consider. Here is a quick overview of six major government recruitments, along with their vacancies and other important details.
Government Jobs This Week: Quick Overview
Candidates can check the table below to know what all government jobs notifications were released this week
|
Recruitment
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Vacancies
|
Notification / Apply Online Date
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GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
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15,000
|
12 August 2026
|
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
|
780
|
11 August 2026
|
KEA Recruitment 2026
|
188
|
10 August 2026
|
ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
|
282
|
10 August 2026
|
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
|
600
|
14 August 2026
|
RRB JE Recruitment 2026
|
3993
|
14 August 2026
Government Recruitments To Check This Week
1. GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
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The Karnataka government has announced recruitment for 15,000 teaching positions, making it one of the major opportunities for those looking for government teaching jobs.
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Last Date to Apply online is September 7, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
GPSTR Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
2. TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
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The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the notification for 780 various posts.
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Last Date to Apply online is September 9, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
3. KEA Recruitment 2026
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The Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the recruitment for Nursing Officers and other posts.
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Last Date to Apply online is August 30, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
4. ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
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The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is inviting applications for 282 Medical Officer posts.
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Last Date to Apply online is September 8, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
5. Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
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Rajasthan has announced recruitment for 600 Medical Officer posts.
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Last Date to Apply online is October 3, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026
6. RRB JE Recruitment 2026
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The Railway Recruitment Board has released CEN 04/2026 for 3,993 Junior Engineer posts.
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Last Date to Apply online is September 13, 2026
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Check the eligibility criteria and other details from the article given below.
What Candidates Should Check?
Candidates should check the following details carefully at the time of filing the online application form-
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Educational qualification and age limit
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Application start and closing dates
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Post-wise eligibility requirements
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Selection process and examination pattern
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Official notification before submitting the application
Candidates interested in these government jobs should check the respective official notifications carefully before applying. They are advised to complete their applications well before the closing date .
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.