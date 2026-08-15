Government Jobs This Week: 6 New Sarkari Naukri Notifications Released, Apply Before Deadlines

Preparing for a government job is a dream for many aspirants. Every year lakhs of candidates prepare for various government recruitment examinations. For those looking for new opportunities, it is important to keep track of the latest recruitment notifications. Several recruitment opportunities are available this week with notifications and application updates announced for teaching, medical, railway and other posts. From 15,000 teaching positions in Karnataka to nearly 4,000 Junior Engineer vacancies in the Railways candidates have multiple options to consider. Here is a quick overview of six major government recruitments, along with their vacancies and other important details.

Government Jobs This Week: Quick Overview

Candidates can check the table below to know what all government jobs notifications were released this week