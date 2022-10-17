GPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 125 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post, Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-1,42,400

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 125 Assistant Engineer posts on its official website. Check GPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published notification for the 125 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, (GWSSB) Class-2 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 November 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) from any of the Universities with additional eligibility can apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Selection for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis if written exam followed by interview. Candidates willing to apply for GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 can check the details of eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other information here.



Notification Details GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. 26/2022-23

Important Date GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Vacancy Details GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-125

Eligibility Criteria GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions.

Candidates applying for AE Recruitment 2022 are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Check Here GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Download: GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 PDF

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.i Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page. Click on the link Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, (GWSSB) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and save the GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

How To Apply GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Last date to apply online for thest posts is 01 November 2022. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.