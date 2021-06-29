GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Various Posts including Superintendent and other @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Lecturer (Homoeopathy) and Superintendent and Principal Post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the various posts including Lecturer (Homoeopathy) and Superintendent, Central Jail/Porbandar Special Jail, Gujarat Jail Service. All such candidates qualified for the interview round for these posts can check the details interview schedule available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



Commission will conduct the interview for Superintendent, Central Prison and Superintendent, Porbandar Special Prison, in the Gujarat Jail Service, Class- I, Advt No 125/2018-19 on 05 July 2021. The Interview for Lecturer, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Homeopathy), Class-II, under the Directorate of AYUSH, Advt. No. 26/2019-20 will also be held on 05 July 2021.



Interview for Principal, Mountaineering Institute, Mount Abu, G.S.S., Class-I, Advt. No. 126/2018-19 will be held on 06 July 2021.

