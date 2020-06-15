Graphic Era University in the Top 100 Universities of the Nation

Making its mark in the field of research and placement Graphic Era has again created history. In the top 100 list of universities released by the Central Government, Graphic Era Deemed University has made its place in top 100. Along with this university has been included in the 100 best Engineering universities of the nation. Today Human Resource Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the top 100 universities list of the nation in Delhi. Sweets were distributed in the premises of the university after the news came that Graphic Era made its place in the top 100 universities of the nation. None of any other university in Uttarakhand made it to top 100.

Graphic Era Deemed to be university is continuously hitching the wagon of success because of its quality education, laboratories equipped with world class technologies, glorious achievements in placements, new inventions and world class faculties. Today Central Government has released the N.I.R.F ranking of 2020 which includes the list of top 100 universities of the Nation. There are around 965 universities and Graphic Era has made its place on 97th position among the top 100 universities. It is the only university of Uttarakhand which has made its place in the top 100 universities of the nation .In the nation there are 10thousand and 366 organizations which are imparting Engineering education. In the list of the top Engineering universities in the nation, Graphic Era has made its place on 89th position. It is also a big achievement for Uttarakhand that Graphic Era has made its place among the top 100 universities of the nation. This achievement will open new avenues for higher education in Uttarakhand as intended by State government.

Moment the news came of top 100 universities list, a shear wave of happiness glided in Graphic Era. In span of few minutes sweets were distributed in the university premises. There was a mass of thousands of wishes pouring in till late evening through E-conference. Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President Graphic Era group said that he considers this as appreciation at National level for the efforts that have been continuously made in terms of technology and for including the latest technologies in the laboratories and workshops for imparting quality higher education. This has also increased our responsibilities for performing best every time.

Dr Ghanshala said that it is the only university which has taken A grade from NAAC in sthe region. All the technical programs of Graphic Era (B.tech, M.tech ,MBA, MCA) are affiliated programs from All India Technical Education Council. Apart from this Graphic Era is the only university which has accreditation from NBA in (Computer science , Electronics and Mechanical Engineering) in the entire Uttarakhand state which is known for its quality education, curriculum prepared as per the needs of the industry, record achievements in placements, using world class technology in laboratories and workshops and known for world class faculties. Graphic Era is the only university in the region awarded with diamond category in QSI –Gage.

He also said that achieving high rankings and awards nationally and internationally is only possible because of the hard work of faculties and students. Only because of them students are grabbing high packages of 40-55 lakh annually and alumni are working with world class companies and making their names as world class professionals worldwide. During this occasion Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma and Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola were present during the occasion.

Paving the way for starting online courses

Being included in the top 100 universities across the nation, Graphic Era also gets permission to start their online courses .The Central Government started with an arrangement that top 100 universities will start their online courses. Graphic Era is preparing for online courses in the upcoming semester. University Management said that preparation for the online courses will be commencing in Computer application, Management, Commerce along with other courses .The announcement for various online courses will be announced soon.

