GSEB 12th Result 2023: Science Stream Answer Key Released, Objections Until April 15

Gujarat School Education Board has released the answer key for the class 12 science stream students. Candidates can raise objections until April 15, 2023.

GSEB 12th Science Stream Answer Key: Gujarat School Education Board has released the GSEB Class 12 Science stream answer keys on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Gujarat board class 12 exams can visit the official website to check the provisional answer key released for the science stream.

According to the information provided, students can raise objections against the provisional answer key until April 15, 2023. Through the GSEB HSC science answer key, students who have appeared for the exams can cross-check the answers given and calculate the probable marks they can score in the HSC exams. The Gujarat 12th answer key consists of answers to the Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Life Science papers.

Gujarat 12th provisional answer key is available on the official website - gsebeservice.com. Candidates can also check the Gujarat Board 12th answer key through the link available below.

GSEB 12th Science Stream Answer Key - Click Here

Steps to check the GSEB HSC Provisional Answer Key 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat board 12th exams can follow the steps provided below to check the provisional answer key for the science stream.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board

Step 2: Click on the Gujarat 12th provisional answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: Read through the instructions given

Step 4: Cross-check the answers provided

Step 5: Submit the applications for objections

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

According to the instructions given by the board, the objections raised against the answer key need to have a separate form based on the number of objections raised. Students are also required to submit separate supporting documents.

Each objection will be charged Rs. 500 and students can mail their grievances to the official id - gsebsciencekey@gmail.com. If the objections raised are found to be correct the board will refund the fees submitted.

