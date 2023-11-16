GSEB Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Model Paper GSEB 2024: Get free and direct PDF download link for Gujarat Board Class 10 हिन्दी  Board Exam sample papers 2023-24.

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th Hindi Model Paper 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has published the Hindi हिन्दी model paper for 2023-24 board examinations of class 10. These GSEB SSC Class 10 हिन्दी model paper 2024 can be accessed on gseb.org. In this article, we have provided the direct download link of Gujarat Board Class 10 Hindi Standard and Hindi Basic Model Paper 2024 PDF. 

GSEB Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24

To check the remaining questions, download the model paper from the link given at the end.

GSEB Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Design 2024

First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Hindi exam:

Question Type

Number of Questions

Marks for each Question

Total Marks

Objective Questions

16

1

16

Very Short Answer Questions

09

1

9

Short Answer Questions - 1

8

2

24

Short Answer Questions - 2

5

3

15

Long Questions

4

4

16

Essay Questions

1

8

8

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Hindi 2024 PDF Download

