GSECL Admit Card 2020 Released @www.gsecl.in, Instrument Mechanic and Vidyut Sahayak Exam on 02 November Here

GSECL Admit Card 2020: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Instrument Mechanic and Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant GR.I) (Electrical/Mechanical.). The candidates who have applied for GSECL Recruitment 2020 can download GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2020 from the official website - gsecl.in

The official website reads - The candidates applied for the posts of VS(PA-I) Elect. & Mech. and Instrument Mechanic can download their Admit Cards from our website www.gsecl.in

GSECL Admit Card 2020 Link is given below. The candidate can download GSECL Hall Ticket 2020 by login in the link below:

GSECL Admit Card 2020 Link

GSECL Exam is scheduled to be held on 02 November 2020 (Monday). The exam will be conducted by On-line mode. There 100 questions of 100 marks. There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark

Section: I - Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)

Section: II - General Knowledge (10%)

Section: III - English knowledge (10%)

Section: IV - Computer Knowledge (10%)

Section: V Subject Related Questions (60%)

How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2020 for Instrument Mechanic and Vidyut Sahayak ?