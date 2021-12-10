GSECL Recruitment 2021 Notification for 300+ Vacancies, Online Applications Reopened @gsecl.in

GSECL Recruitment 2021 Notification for 300+ Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr I) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online from 10/12/2021 (12:00 Noon) to 14/12/2021 (23:59 Hours).

A total of 322 vacancies of Vidyut Sahak. The candidates can check the notification, vacancy, qualification and other details below.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online: 10 December 2021

Last Date for Apply Online: 14 December 2021

GSECL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr-I – Mechanical) - 69 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr -I – Electrical) - 50 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) - 185 Posts

GSECL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr-I – Mechanical) - Diploma (Mechanical) in regular mode from a recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr -I – Electrical) - Diploma (Electrical) in regular mode from a recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer- Electrical) - B.E./B.Tech.(Electrical) in regular mode from a recognized university.Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer -Mechanical) - B.E./B.Tech.(Mechanical) in regular mode from a recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Instrumentation & Control) - B.E./B.Tech.(Instrumentation & Control) in regular mode from recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electronics & Communication) - B.E./B.Tech.(Electronics & Communication) in regular mode from recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer –Metallurgy) - B.E./B.Tech.(Metallurgy) in regular mode from a recognized university.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer –Civil) - B.E./B.Tech.(Civil) in regular mode from recognized university.

GSECL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years and 40 years

Download GSECL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Download GSECL Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)

Apply Online for Junior Engineer

Apply Online for JE

How to apply for GSECL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online applications on or before 14 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.