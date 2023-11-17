GSET Admit Card 2023: Call Letter to Release Soon at gujaratset.ac.in

GSET Admit Card 2023: Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) is scheduled to be held on 26 November for which the admit card will be released shortly. There will be 2 papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I was held from 09.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper 2 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm Those who have applied for the exam are required to download the admit card from the official website. The link to download the admit card will be available on gujaratset.ac.in.
GSET Admit Card Date 2023
The admit card will be released 7 days before the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the admit card will be released on 19 November 2023. The candidates are required to use their login details to download the admit card.
gujaratset.ac.in Admit Card Highlights
|Name of the Exam Body
|Maharaja Sayaji Rao University of Baroda, Vadodara
|Name of the Exam
|Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2023
|Name of Post
|Assistant Professor/ Lecturer
|Status
|To Be Released
|GSET Admit Card 2023
|Expected on 19 November 2023
|GSET Exam Date 2023
|26th November 2023
|Mode of Exam
|Offline
|Exam Timing
|Paper 1- (9.30 am to 10.30 am)
Paper 2- (10.30 am to 12.30 pm)
|Official Website
|www.gujaratset.ac.in
GSAT Admit Card Details
The following details will be available on the admit card of Gujarat State Eligibility Test
- Name of the Candidates
- Roll Number
- Category
- Signature
- Exam Date
- Time
- Reporting Time
- Exam Centre
- Other Important Instructions
How to Download GSET Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates are required to follow the steps given in this article to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the website of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test - gujaratset.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter the details
Step 4: Download Gujarat SET Admit Card 2023