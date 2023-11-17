GSET Admit Card 2023: Call Letter to Release Soon at gujaratset.ac.in

GSET Admit Card 2023 will be released at gujaratset.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the GSET Exam 2023 can check the direct link to download Gujarat State Eligibility Test Call Letter at gujaratset.ac.in.

GSET Admit Card 2023: Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) is scheduled to be held on 26 November for which the admit card will be released shortly. There will be 2 papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I was held from 09.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper 2 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm Those who have applied for the exam are required to download the admit card from the official website. The link to download the admit card will be available on gujaratset.ac.in.

GSET Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card will be released 7 days before the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the admit card will be released on 19 November 2023. The candidates are required to use their login details to download the admit card.

gujaratset.ac.in Admit Card Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Maharaja Sayaji Rao University of Baroda, Vadodara Name of the Exam Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2023 Name of Post Assistant Professor/ Lecturer Status To Be Released GSET Admit Card 2023 Expected on 19 November 2023 GSET Exam Date 2023 26th November 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Exam Timing Paper 1- (9.30 am to 10.30 am) Paper 2- (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) Official Website www.gujaratset.ac.in

GSAT Admit Card Details

The following details will be available on the admit card of Gujarat State Eligibility Test

Name of the Candidates

Roll Number

Category

Signature

Exam Date

Time

Reporting Time

Exam Centre

Other Important Instructions

How to Download GSET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates are required to follow the steps given in this article to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the website of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test - gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download Gujarat SET Admit Card 2023