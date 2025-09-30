Top 10 States with Most Cold Storage Capacity in India (2025)

India's cold storage industry is particularly important in reducing post-harvest losses, preserving food quality, and securing food. As agriculture progresses and horticultural output increases, there has been an increasing demand for efficient cold storage facilities. As per the information from PIB and government reports, the nation now has more than 39 million metric tons aggregate cold storage capacity, primarily focused in a few top states. These leading states not only favor agricultural production but also facilitate seamless supply chain networks for fruits, vegetables, milk products, and other perishables, which play an important role in making India's food system sustainable. Top 10 States with Most Cold Storage Capacity (2025) Rank State Cold Storage Units Capacity (Metric Tons) 1 Uttar Pradesh 2,488 15,096,476 2 West Bengal 517 5,952,997 3 Gujarat 1,023 4,042,770 4 Punjab 770 2,604,206 5 Bihar 316 1,490,200 6 Madhya Pradesh 320 1,381,827 7 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 480 1,996,340 8 Maharashtra 665 1,219,851 9 Karnataka 268 912,417 10 Haryana 386 870,703

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh has the largest margin in the country, with more than 2,400 cold storage facilities with over 15 million metric tons capacity. This is predominantly used to cater to potato farming and horticulture, and UP serves as a key location for agri-supply chains. West Bengal West Bengal stands in the second position, providing close to 6 million metric tons of cold storage capacity. The state's strong infrastructure ensures constant supply of potatoes, fruits, and vegetables throughout the year throughout eastern India. Gujarat Gujarat's vibrant agriculture and proliferating food processing industry is serviced by more than 1,000 units and 4 million metric tons capacity. Punjab Punjab's cold chain system supplies North India's intensive agri-markets with more than 2.6 million tons capacity, increasing perishable crop shelf life and reducing waste.

Cold Storage in India India has, as of June 2025, about 8,815 cold storage units with a total capacity of more than 40.2 million metric tonnes (MT).

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Punjab have around 60% of the national cold storage capacity, which is high regional concentration.

India, even with recent expansion, lags behind with a storage deficiency of about 30–35 million tonnes, particularly of fruits, vegetables, and other perishables.

Cold chain infrastructure has proliferated from potato storage to the servicing of dairy, seafood, frozen foods, and pharmaceuticals, required for food safety and medical effectiveness.

Existing cold storage units' utilization rates are around 70–75%, indicating that the majority of facilities are close to full capacity and additional expansion is crucial.

Expansion is in progress with investments in automated storage, high-tech refrigeration, and pack-houses integrated into the facilities, mainly in high-consumption urban locations.

Government-sponsored programs and incentives, specifically Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, have spurred the development of infrastructure and provided sector-specific subsidies.