Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 Released at sebexam.org: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 has been made available on the official website at sebexam.org from 20 July onwards. The candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains and the hall ticket for these candidates have been released. The direct link to download the hall ticket pdf has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- Gujarat TAT HS Mains 2026 call letters were released on 20 July 2026.
- The Mains exam is scheduled for 02 August 2026, to be conducted offline.
- Download hall tickets from sebexam.org; 51971 candidates are shortlisted.
Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026: The Gujarat State Examination Board has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) Main examination scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Gujarat TAT HS Mains exam can download their hall tickets from the State Examination Board’s official website, sebexam.org. The Gujarat TAT HS Main exam will be conducted in offline mode for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, which is the Language Proficiency Test and Subject & Pedagogy respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted for Paper 1 for 2.5 hours and Paper 2 will be conducted in Shift 2 for 3 hours duration.
Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 Highlights
The State Examination Board, Gandhinagar has released the hall tickets for the Gujarati medium candidates, the Mains exam for which has been scheduled for 02 August 2026. Around 51971 candidates have been shortlisted for the Gujarat TAT HS Mains (Gujarati medium). Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Examination Board
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Exam Name
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Teacher Aptitude Test - Higher Secondary 2026 Mains
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Post Name
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Higher Secondary Teacher
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Prelims Exam Date
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12 April 2026
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Prelims Result Date
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16 June 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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02 August 2026
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Mains Admit Card Release Date
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20 July 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Official Website
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sebexam.org
Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 Download Link
Those candidates who have been selected in the Gujarat TAT HS Preliminary exam are going to appear for the Gujarat TAT HS Mains on 02 August. To appear in the examination, the candidates require the admit card. Download the hall ticket through the direct link given here.
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Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026
How to Download Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026
To download the Gujarat TAT HS Mains hall ticket for Gujarati medium, candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Go to the State Examination Board website, sebexam.org.
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On the homepage, click on the Print Hall Ticket tab.
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Tick mark the TAT (Higher Secondary) Exam box.
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Enter Confirmation Number and Date of Birth.
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Now click on the Submit button.
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Your Gujarat TAT HS Mains hall ticket will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.