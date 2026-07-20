Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 Released at sebexam.org: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026: The Gujarat State Examination Board has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) Main examination scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Gujarat TAT HS Mains exam can download their hall tickets from the State Examination Board’s official website, sebexam.org. The Gujarat TAT HS Main exam will be conducted in offline mode for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, which is the Language Proficiency Test and Subject & Pedagogy respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted for Paper 1 for 2.5 hours and Paper 2 will be conducted in Shift 2 for 3 hours duration.

Gujarat TAT HS Mains Call Letter 2026 Highlights

The State Examination Board, Gandhinagar has released the hall tickets for the Gujarati medium candidates, the Mains exam for which has been scheduled for 02 August 2026. Around 51971 candidates have been shortlisted for the Gujarat TAT HS Mains (Gujarati medium). Check the highlights in the table below: