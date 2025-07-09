Guru Purnima 2025 School Holiday: Will Schools Be Closed on 10th or 11 July? Check Details Here

10 July 2025 Holiday: Guru Purnima 2025 is a special occasion in India celebrated to honour the role of teachers and spiritual guides in shaping one’s life. Observed with great reverence by students, devotees, and followers of various spiritual traditions, Guru Purnima reflects the timeless bond between a guru (teacher) and shishya (student). Every year, schools across India mark this day with cultural programs, speeches, and ceremonies. But the big question students and parents often ask is—will schools be closed on Guru Purnima 2025? Here’s everything you need to know. Guru Purnima 2025: 10th or 11th July? Know the Exact Date As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima in 2025 will be observed on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The Purnima tithi will begin on 10th July and end on 11th July. Guru Purnima is observed on the first full moon (Purnima) of the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar, which typically falls during the months of June or July. Therefore, 10th July 2025 is the official date for Guru Purnima celebrations across India.

Check 50+ Guru Purnima Quotes and Wishes for Teachers, Students and Kids How Do Schools Celebrate Guru Purnima in India? Guru Purnima holds immense cultural and educational value in schools across India, where it is observed as a day to honour and express gratitude to teachers and mentors. Even when schools remain open, the day is marked with enthusiasm through various activities that celebrate the teacher-student bond. Here’s how schools typically commemorate this sacred day: Morning Assemblies feature special speeches by students and teachers that highlight the significance of gurus in Indian tradition.

Cultural Programs such as devotional songs, skits, and dances are organised to pay tribute to teachers and spiritual guides.

Speech and Poem Recitation Competitions are conducted, allowing students to express their thoughts on the role of teachers in shaping lives.

Card Making Activities are held where students create handmade greeting cards and messages of appreciation for their teachers.

Award and Felicitation Ceremonies are organised to honour the efforts and dedication of teachers with certificates, mementoes, and student-led tributes.

Spiritual and Reflective Activities like meditation, group prayers, and storytelling sessions about great gurus from history are also a common part of the celebration.

In essence, Guru Purnima is celebrated in schools as a day of gratitude, learning, and reverence—emphasising the values of respect, knowledge, and the timeless bond between teacher and student. Check| Guru Purnima Easy & Creative Greeting Card Ideas Guru Purnima Best Drawing Ideas for Students & Kids Will Schools and Colleges Be Closed on Guru Purnima 2025? Guru Purnima is not a nationwide public holiday, and whether schools and colleges will remain closed on this day depends entirely on the decision of the state government or individual educational institutions. In most states across India, Guru Purnima is not listed as an official school holiday.

Some private schools and spiritual institutions may choose to declare a holiday or a half-day.

Government schools and colleges usually remain open but may organise special events and celebrations during school hours.