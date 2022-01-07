HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Apprentice Trainee @hal-india.co.in

Hal Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 150 Vacancies @hal-india.co.in. Check how to apply online, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician Apprentice Trainee & Graduate Apprentice Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 January 2022. The last date of application submission is 19 January 2022. A total of 150 vacancies have been notified.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 19 January 2022

HAL Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice Trainee - 80 Posts

Graduate Apprentice Trainee - 70 Posts

HAL Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician Apprentice Trainee - Diploma in relevant Engineering stream.

Graduate Apprentice Trainee - B.Tech/B.E in relevant Engineering stream.

HAL Apprentice 2022 Salary - Rs.9000/- per month (Stipend)

Download HAL Apprentice 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

HAL Apprentice 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for HAL Apprentice 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 7 January to 19 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

