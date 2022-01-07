JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022: Walk-In for Physicians, Anaesthetist/Intensivists and GDMO Posts

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Various Posts. Check application process, educational qualification and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 11:43 IST
Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022
Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022: Central Railway is hiring candidates for various posts of Physicians, Anaesthetist/Intensivists, and GDMO in the Paramedical Category. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview - 11 January 2022

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Physicians - 4 Posts
  • Anaesthetist/Intensivists - 4 Posts
  • GDMO - 10 Posts

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist - Degree in Medicine. i.e. MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India; Post Graduate qualification in the relevant subject/field recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • GDMO - Degree in Medicine.i.e. MBBS. Holders of educational qualification in part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Physicians - Rs. 95,000/- per month
  • Anaesthetist/Intensivists - Rs. 95,000/- per month
  • GDMO - Rs. 75,000/- per month

Download Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 January 2022 at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

UP Police Bharti 2022: Apply Online for 120 Workshop Staff Posts @uppbpb.gov.in from 20 January onwards

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 January 2022- 3000+ Steno, Typist, Clerk & Other Posts, 8th to PG Pass can apply

 

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationCentral Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022: Walk-In for Physicians, Anaesthetist/Intensivists and GDMO Posts
Notification Date7 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission11 Jan, 2022
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Central Railway
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.