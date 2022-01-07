Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022: Walk-In for Physicians, Anaesthetist/Intensivists and GDMO Posts

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Various Posts. Check application process, educational qualification and other details here.

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022: Central Railway is hiring candidates for various posts of Physicians, Anaesthetist/Intensivists, and GDMO in the Paramedical Category. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview - 11 January 2022

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Physicians - 4 Posts

Anaesthetist/Intensivists - 4 Posts

GDMO - 10 Posts

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - Degree in Medicine. i.e. MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India; Post Graduate qualification in the relevant subject/field recognized by the Medical Council of India.

GDMO - Degree in Medicine.i.e. MBBS. Holders of educational qualification in part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Salary

Physicians - Rs. 95,000/- per month

Anaesthetist/Intensivists - Rs. 95,000/- per month

GDMO - Rs. 75,000/- per month

Download Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 January 2022 at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.

