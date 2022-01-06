JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UP Police Bharti 2022: Apply Online for 120 Workshop Staff Posts @uppbpb.gov.in from 20 January onwards

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification Released at uppbpb.gov.in for 120 Workshop Staff Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 21:09 IST
UP Police Bharti 2022
UP Police Bharti 2022

UP Police Bharti 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has recently released a notification for recruitment to the post of Workshop Staff. All interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 20 January to 28 February 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 120 vacancies. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualification of 12th or equivalent. All job aspirants are advised to go through the below details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and others before applying to the posts.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 January 2022

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Workshop Staff - 120 Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a 12th pass certificate or equivalent are eligible to apply. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, PET and interview.

Download UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply online - link to active on 20 January

How to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 20 January to 28 February 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Application Fee - Rs. 40/-

