UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: 272 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 10 Jan @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification and other details here.

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring for recruitment to the post of Cheif Constable under the Police Telecom Department. Interested candidates will be able to apply through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from 10 January 2022 onwards. The online applications will be open till 23 February 2022. This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 272 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 January 2022

Exam Date: July 2022

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Cheif Constable - 272 Posts

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 12th with Physics, Mathematics, and English subjects. Candidates can check more details in the provided hyperlink.

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit- 18 to 22 years

Download UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 23 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Steps to follow:

Visit the official website.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on the ‘Apply Here’ against the vacancy. Click on the registration link. Fill in your details, upload the documents and review. Once registered, login, fill the application form and submit. Candidates can take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference.

