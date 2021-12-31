HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar. The candidates willing to apply for the above posts can submit online applications latest by 27 January 2022. A total of 20 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted) (on regular basis) in the pay band of Rs.10,300-34,800+Rs.4800/- Grade Pay in the Department of Revenue, H.P. Himachal Pradesh. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Last date for application fee payment: 27 January 2022

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Naib Tehsildar - 20 Posts

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from a recognized University.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Between 21 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and personality tests.

Download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern

History, Geography and Socio Economic development of Himachal Pradesh 30 Marks Knowledge of current events of National and International importance and such matter of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject 50 Marks The Paper will also include questions on Modern History (From 1857 onwards) of India, Indian culture, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Geography of India, and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. 40 Marks

Note: Paper of two hours duration consisting of 120 marks (General Knowledge) (Objective type) in both English and Hindi language. There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for a wrong answer marked by a candidate in the objective-type question papers. There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

How to apply for HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022. After submission of online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.