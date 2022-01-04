Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Notification released @rac.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 12:59 IST
DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 30 days (3 February 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission: 30 days (3 February 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Research Fellow - 2 Posts

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. In first division from a recognized university with valid GATE score or ME/MTech with first division both at Graduate & Post Graduate Level.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Unreserved - not exceeding 28 years
  • OBC (Non-creamy layer) - not exceeding 31 years
  • SC/ST - not exceeding 33 years

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline-wise merit of aggregate marks of screening test and CBT/written test.

Download DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022 
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rac.gov.in within 30 days (3 February 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the completed application after locking the application form. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the screening test and CBT/Written Test or for joining. If selected.

Job Summary
Notification DateJan 4, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 3, 2022
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Defence Research and Development Organisation
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education
