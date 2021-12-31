DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Department of Water Supply and Sanitation Punjab (DWSS), Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Development Specialist (CDS), Information Education and Communication (IEC) Specialist & Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) cum Community Facilitator (CF). The candidates willing to apply for the above posts can submit online applications latest by 27 January 2022. However, the online applications will start from 6 January 2022 onwards.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Last date for application fee payment: 28 January 2022

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Community Development Specialist - 13 Posts

Information Education and Communication Specialist - 20 Posts

Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF) - 55 Posts

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Community Development Specialist - Post Graduate Degree in Social Work from a recognized University; Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Information Education and Communication Specialist - Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF) - Graduation in any stream from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Download DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Online Link

How to apply for DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 6 to 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

