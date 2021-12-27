HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22 for 107 Group C Posts, Download Application

Artillery Centre Nasik, School of Artillery Devlali and Artillery Records Nasik is hiring 107 LDC, Model Maker, Carpenter, Cook, Range Lascar, Fireman, Arty Lascar, Barber, Washerman, MTS, Syce, MTS Lascar & Equipment Repairer.

HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22: Artillery Centre Nasik, School of Artillery Devlali and Artillery Records Nasik has published a notification for recruitment to the post of LDC, Model Maker, Carpenter, Cook, Range Lascar, Fireman, Arty Lascar, Barber, Washerman, MTS, Syce, MTS Lascar & Equipment Repairer in the employment newspaper dated 25 December 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode within 28 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment Notification Download

Important Date:

Last Date for Application Submission: 12 within 28 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper

Vacancy Details

LDC - 27

Model Maker - 01

Carpenter - 02

Cook - 02

Range Lascar - 08

Fireman - 01

Arty Lascar - 07

Barber - 02

Washerman - 03

MTS - 46

Syce - 01

MTS Lascar - 06

Equipment Repairer – 01

Salary:

LDC - Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Model Maker - Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Carpenter - Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Cook - Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Range Lascar - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Fireman - Level -2 Pay Matrix – Rs 19,900- 63,200

Arty Lascar - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Barber - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Washerman - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

MTS - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Syce - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

MTS Lascar - Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Equipment Repairer – Level -1 Pay Matrix – Rs 18,000- 56,900

Eligibility Criteria for HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Level - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) English typing @ 35 w.p.m. on computer. OR Hindi typing @ 30 w.p.m. on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

Model Maker - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University with special subject in Geography, Mathematics and Drawing. ITI training preferable. Experience in making Models is essential.

Carpenter Level - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) A certificate from recognized Industrial Training or equivalent in the appropriate field or trade.

Cook - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade. Equipment

Repairer - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots.

Syce Level - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University.

Barber - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University.

Washerman - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Must be able to wash and iron the military / civilian clothes thoroughly well.

MTS (Head Gardener) - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University.

MTS (Watchman), MTS (Safaiwala), MTS Messenger, MTS Lascar, Range Lascar, Arty Lascar, MTS - 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Must have undergone training in Fire Fighting under a state fire service or a recognized institute of repute. (iii) Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, Hose fitting and fire appliances and equipments like Fire Engine, Trailer Fire Pumps and Foam Branches.

How to Apply for HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible applicants can apply for the post through the offline mode to "The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp PIN – 422102" through ordinary post.