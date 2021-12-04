DGDE Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply Offline for 97 JHT, SDO and Hindi Typist Posts Here

Director General Defence Estates or Defence Estate Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India has published the notice for recrutiment of 97Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II, and Hindi Typist. Details Here.

DGDE Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Director General Defence Estates or Defence Estate Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India is hiring for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II, and Hindi Typist. The notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 4 to 10 Dec 2021.

Candidates can download application form from official website of Director General Defence Estates, New Delhi or NIDEM or Cantonment Board, Pune Cantonment Board, Delhi or Cantonment Board, Barrackpore or through the link below.

The last date for submitting application is 15 January 2022.

DGDE Notification Download

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) In English

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) In Hindi

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Sub-Divisional Officer Grade-II (SDO-II) In English

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Sub-Divisional Officer Grade-II (SDO-II) In Hindi

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Hindi Typist (HT) In English

Application Form & Draft Admit Card For The Post Of Hindi Typist (HT) In Hindi

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 January 2022 upto 5 PM

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 97

Junior Hindi Translator - 7

Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II - 89

Hindi Typist - 1

Eligibility Criteria for DGDE JHT, SDO and Hindi Typist Posts



Educational Qualification and Experience:

JHT - Master Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject OR Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject plus diploma/certificate in translation or 2 years of experience

SDO - 10th passed and Diploma/ Certificate in Surveying or Draftsman (Civil) of not less than 2 years

Hindi Typist - 10th passed and speed of not less than 25 wpm in Typewriting

Age Limit:

Junior Hindi Translator - 18 to 30 years

Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II - 18 to 27 years

Hindi Typist - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for DGDE JHT, SDO and Hindi Typist Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of exam and Skill test to be held at PunejDelhi (NIDEM)/ Barrackpore Cantt.(Kolkata):

Junior Hindi Translator - There will be written test of 200 marks in respect of Junior Hindi Translator. The Written Exam for JHT shall comprise of Objective Type Test (120 Marks) consisting of General English, General Knowledge, Hindi Grammar, Translation related questions and Descriptive Type Test (80 Marks) consisting of Translation of Passage (English to Hindi and Hindi to English). The duration ofthe exam shall be of2 hours.

Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II - There will be written test of 150 marks of 2 Hrs duration. The test paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English). The components of written test will be of technical knowledge (100 marks), General Knowledge/General Aptitude (25 marks) and General English (25 marks).Short listed candidates will have to appear in skill test to test their handling capability of Electronic Total Station and other practical aspects of Land survey. The skill test shall be of qualifying nature. The skill test shall be held next-to-next (i.e.2nd) day of the written test only for the short-listed candidates who qualify the written test.

Hindi Typist - The Written Test for the candidates shall comprise Objective Type questions of 100 marks. The components of the written test will be of Hindi Language, General Knowledge, General Awareness, Hindi Grammar and Mental Ability. The duration of the written exam shall be of 2 hours. The duration of the skill test shall be of 10 minutes and conduct on computers. The skill test shall be of qualifying nature. The skill test shall be held next-to-next (i.e.2nd) day of the written test only for the short-listed candidates who qualify the written test.

How to Apply for DGDE Recruitment 2021 for JHT, SDO and Hindi Typist Posts



Eligible and interested candidates can send the application by "Ordinary Post" in an envelope as "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR/ SUB DIVISIONAL OFFICER, GRADE-11/ HINDI TYPIST and should be addressed to the "Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kondhwa Road, Pune (Maharashtra)-411040".

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-