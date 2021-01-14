HAL DV Schedule 2021 Released for Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts @hal-india.co.in, Check Details

HAL Document Verification Schedule 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Document Verification schedule for the posts Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard on its official website. The Document Verification for the posts of Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts under LCA, TEJAS Division (BC), Bangalore will be conducted on 22 January 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the DV round for the Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard posts can check the Document Verification schedule available on the official website of HAL-hal-india.co.in.

As per the short notification released by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Document Verification for the Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts will be conducted on 22 January 2021. Candidates will have to report at 9 A.M. at the venue-HR Department, HAL LCA TEJAS Division, Bangalore Complex, Marathahally Post, Bangalore-560037.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts on its official website.

Candidates who shortlisted for the Document Verification round for Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts under LCA, TEJAS Division (BC), Bangalore can check the details of the Date/Time/Venue etc for the same. However you can check the Document Verification details also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HAL DV Schedule 2021for Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts





How to Download: HAL DV Schedule 2021for Fitter/Airframe Fitter/Security Guard Posts