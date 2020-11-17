HAL Recruitment 2020 for 17 Fitter, Security Guard & Other Posts, Apply Online @hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Fitter, Airframe Fitter & Security Guard posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 December 2020.

Nov 17, 2020 17:57 IST
Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of application: 6 December 2020

HAL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Fitter - 12 Posts
  • Air Frame Fitter - 4 Posts
  • Security Guard - 1 Post

HAL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Fitter: ITI + NAC/NCTVT Fitter.
  • Airframe Fitter: Diploma in Mechanical.
  • Security Guard: PUC/ Intermediate or SSLC.

HAL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HAL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through written test.

Download HAL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

