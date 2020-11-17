ICMR NIP Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician/Technical Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute of Pathology (NIP) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist -B (Non-Medical), Technical Officer, Technical Assistant, Lab Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 November 2020.

Important Dates for ICMR-NIP Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19th November, 2020 (5.00 P.M) f

Vacancy Details for ICMR-NIP Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)-02

Contract Technical Officer -02

Contract Technical Assistant-02

Contract Data Entry Operator-05

Lab Technician-3

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-03

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR-NIP Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)-1st class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with two years of work experience. OR 2 nd Class Postgraduate Degree in above subjects with Ph.D in relevant subject.

Contract Technical Officer -Graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Technical Assistant-Graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th (10+2) from recognized Board. Typing Speed in Computer not less than 15000 depression per hr. through speed test on computer.

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Contract Semi skilled assistant (MTS)-12th Pass in science subjects with one year experience in biomedical lab/organization.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Consolidated Monthly Remuneration (P.M) (Rs.)

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)- Rs. 54300 (Consolidated) (Rs.48,000 + HRA Rs.6300 P.M.)

Contract Technical Officer -32000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Technical Assistant-31000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Data Entry Operator-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Lab Technician-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

ICMR-NIP Recruitment 2020 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for ICMR-NIP Recruitment 2020 Job Notification:

Interested candidates meeting the age criteria and possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc can apply and fill the Application Form in the prescribed format only and send it to email ID nipcovid@gmail.com on or before 19 November 2020.