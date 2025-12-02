HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2026 : The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) plays a critical role in shaping the academic future of its students. As the HBSE Class 12th Board Examinations for the 2025-26 academic session approach, the release of the official Chemistry Sample Paper is a highly anticipated and essential event for all science stream students.
This sample paper, developed in strict alignment with the latest syllabus and revised exam pattern, serves as the single most important resource for effective board exam preparation. It offers a blueprint of the final question paper, providing students with invaluable insights into the expected difficulty level, the chapter-wise weightage, the types of questions (MCQs, Assertion-Reason, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Case-Based), and the official marking scheme.
This article provides a comprehensive overview and analysis of the HBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26. By thoroughly examining this paper, students can strategically plan their revision, practice time management, and identify their weak areas to maximize their scores and secure a successful outcome in their final examination.
HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper PDF Download
Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2026 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.
HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2026
HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme
The HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.
HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025-26 Chemistry
The HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Chemistry, Chemistry).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.
-
Save/print it for offline practice.
