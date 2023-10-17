Haryana Court Recruitment 2023 for Process Server and Peon Posts

Haryana Court Recruitment 2023: O/o District and Session Judge has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Process Server and Peon. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2023.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 31 October 2023
Karnal District Court Vacancy Details
- Process Server – 11 Posts
- Peon - 27 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Process Server - 10th Passed
- Peoons - Candidates who have passed Middle standard exam and posess knowledge of Hindi/English
Age Limit:
18 to 42 Years
Selection Procedure
Selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand/type test
How to Apply for Karnal District Court Recruitment 2023
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to the office of District and Session Judge, Judicial Courts Complex, Sector 12, Karnal either by registered post or by hand on or before the last date.