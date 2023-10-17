Haryana Court Recruitment 2023 for Process Server and Peon Posts

Haryana Court Recruitment 2023: Karnal Court is hiring Process Server and Peon. Check Notification, Application Form,, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Other Details.

Haryana Court Recruitment 2023: O/o District and Session Judge has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Process Server and Peon. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2023.

Karnal Notification Download Click Here

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 October 2023

Karnal District Court Vacancy Details

Process Server – 11 Posts

Peon - 27 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Typist Posts

Process Server - 10 th Passed

Passed Peoons - Candidates who have passed Middle standard exam and posess knowledge of Hindi/English

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

Selection Procedure for Steno Typist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand/type test

How to Apply for Karnal District Court Recruitment 2023

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to the office of District and Session Judge, Judicial Courts Complex, Sector 12, Karnal either by registered post or by hand on or before the last date.