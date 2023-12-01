Haryana Court Recruitment 2023 for Steno Posts, Check Notification

Haryana Court Recruitment 2023: O/o District and Session Judge, Bhiwani, has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Stenographer Grade-III (English). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 15 December 2023. The selection for the aforesaid posts shall be made strictly in accordance with amended Rule 7 of the Haryana Subordinate Courts.
|Haryana Court Notification
|Download Here
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 15 December 2023
Bhiwani District Court Vacancy Details
- General - 06
- General (ESM) - 01
- BC-A -2
- 01-BC-B
- 03-SC
Eligibility Criteria for Steno Typist Posts
- Candidates who possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent thereto from a recognized University.
- The candidates shall have to pass a test at a speed of 80 W.P.M in English Shorthand and 20 W.P.M in transcription of the same on Computer. The candidate should have proficiency in the operation of computers (word processing and spreadsheets)
Age Limit:
18 to 42 Years
How to Apply for Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2023
Application Form can be downloaded from the website of District Courts Bhiwani i.e. https://bhiwani.dcourts.gov.in/notice-category/recruitments/. Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly after 15.12.2023, for updates related to further process of recruitment.