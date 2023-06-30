HBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has made available the 2023-2024 Accountancy curriculum for the students who have started their 11th class this academic year. Knowing the syllabus well is very important for the students entering the 11th class in the Commerce stream as it is for the first time that they will be studying the subject Accountancy. In this article, Haryana Board students can check the course structure, division of marks and unit-wise content details of the Accounts curriculum for 2024 along with suggested question paper design. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.
HBSE 11th Accountancy Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)
Class- XI
Subject: Accountancy
Code: 903
General Instructions
- The Annual Examination will be of 60 marks, Practical Examination will be of 20 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment.
- For Practical Examination:
i) Practical File 04 marks.
ii) Written test based on project 12 marks.
iii) Viva-voce of 04 marks.
- For Internal Assessment:
There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:
i) For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iii) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).
iv) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will havea weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
v) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:
|
75% to 80%
|
1
|
Above 80% to 85%
|
2
|
Above 85% to 90%
|
3
|
Above 90% to 95%
|
4
|
Above 95%
|
5
HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 Course Structure
|
S No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Unit 1. Introduction to accounting
Introduction to accounting
Basic Accounting Terms
Unit 2.Theory base of accounting
Accounting Principles
Process and Base of Accounting
Systems of Accounting
|
14
|
2
|
Unit 3. Recording of Transactions-I
Business Transactions and Source Documents
Accounting Equation
Journal with GST
Ledger
|
11
|
3
|
Unit 4. Recording Of Transactions -II
Cash Book
Special purpose Subsidiary Books
|
10
|
4
|
Unit 5. Bank Reconciliation Statement
Unit 6. Trial Balance And Rectification of errors
Unit 7. Depreciation and Provisions and Reserves
|
15
|
5
|
Unit 8. Financial Statements-I
Unit 9. Financial Statements-II (with adjustments)
|
15
|
Total
|
60
|
Practical Examination
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Haryana BSEH Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024
|
Units
|
Topics and Sub-Topics
|
CHAPTER 1
INTRODUCTION TO ACCOUNTING
|
Meaning of Accounting
Accounting as a source of information
Objectives of Accounting
Role of Accounting
Basic terms in accounting
|
CHAPTER 2
THEORY BASE OF ACCOUNTING
|
Fundamental accounting assumptions: GAAP: Concept
Basic accounting concepts
Systems of Accounting
Basis of accounting
Accounting standards
Goods and Service Tax
|
CHAPTER 3
RECORDING OF TRANSACTIONS-I
|
Business Transactions and Source Documents
Accounting Equation
Using Debit and Credit
Books of Original Entry
The Ledger
Posting From Journal
|
CHAPTER 4
RECORDING OF TRANSACTIONS- II
|
Cash Book
Purchase Book
Purchase Return Book
Sales Book
Sales Return Book
Journal Proper
Balancing Of Accounts
|
CHAPTER 5
BANK RECONCILIATION STATEMENT
|
Need for Bank Reconciliation Statement.
Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement.
|
CHAPTER 6
TRIAL BALANCE AND RECTIFICATION OF ERRORS
|
Trial balance: Meaning, Objectives and preparation of Trial Balance
Significance of Agreement of Trial Balance
Detection and rectification of Errors
|
CHAPTER 7
DEPRECIATION, PROVISIONS AND RESERVES
|
Depreciation: Meaning, Features, Need, Causes
Other similar terms: Depletion and Amortization
Factors affecting the amount of Depreciation
Methods of Depreciation:
Difference between Straight Line Method and Written down Value
Method
Method of recoding depreciation
Effect of addition or extension to the existing asset
Treatment of disposal of asset.
Provisions
Reserves
Secret Reserves
|
CHAPTER 8
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-I
|
Shareholders and their Information Requirements
Distinction between Revenue and Capital
Financial statements
Trading and Profit and Loss Account
Operating Profit (EBIT)
Preparation of Balance Sheet
Opening Entry
|
CHAPTER 9
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-II
(WITH ADJUSTMENTS)
|
Need for Adjustments.
Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to:
-
Closing stock, outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, income received in advance.
Depreciation, bad debts, provision for doubtful debts, provision for discount on debtors.
Interest on capital and manager’s commission.
Methods of Presenting the Financial Statements
Haryana Board Class 11 Accountancy Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Types of question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objctive Questions
|
1
|
15
|
6 Multiple Choice Questions,
3 Fill in the Blanks Questions,
3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 3 Assertion-Reason Questions
|
15
|
Very Short Answer Type
|
2
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions.
|
12
|
Short Answer Type
|
3
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions
|
18
|
Essay Answer Type
|
5
|
3
|
Internal options will be given in all the questions
|
15
|
Total
|
30
|
|
60
HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus PDF 2023-24
PRESCRIBED BOOKS:
- Financial Accounting -I Class XI BSEH Publication © NCERT
- Financial Accounting –II Class XI BSEH Publication © NCERT
Also check: