HBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has made available the 2023-2024 Accountancy curriculum for the students who have started their 11th class this academic year. Knowing the syllabus well is very important for the students entering the 11th class in the Commerce stream as it is for the first time that they will be studying the subject Accountancy. In this article, Haryana Board students can check the course structure, division of marks and unit-wise content details of the Accounts curriculum for 2024 along with suggested question paper design. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.

HBSE 11th Accountancy Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)

Class- XI

Subject: Accountancy

Code: 903

General Instructions

The Annual Examination will be of 60 marks, Practical Examination will be of 20 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment. For Practical Examination:

i) Practical File 04 marks.

ii) Written test based on project 12 marks.

iii) Viva-voce of 04 marks.

For Internal Assessment:

There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

iv) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will havea weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

75% to 80% 1 Above 80% to 85% 2 Above 85% to 90% 3 Above 90% to 95% 4 Above 95% 5

HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 Course Structure

S No. Units Marks 1 Unit 1. Introduction to accounting Introduction to accounting Basic Accounting Terms Unit 2.Theory base of accounting Accounting Principles Process and Base of Accounting Systems of Accounting 14 2 Unit 3. Recording of Transactions-I Business Transactions and Source Documents Accounting Equation Journal with GST Ledger 11 3 Unit 4. Recording Of Transactions -II Cash Book Special purpose Subsidiary Books 10 4 Unit 5. Bank Reconciliation Statement Unit 6. Trial Balance And Rectification of errors Unit 7. Depreciation and Provisions and Reserves 15 5 Unit 8. Financial Statements-I Unit 9. Financial Statements-II (with adjustments) 15 Total 60 Practical Examination 20 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Haryana BSEH Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024

Units Topics and Sub-Topics CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION TO ACCOUNTING Meaning of Accounting Accounting as a source of information Objectives of Accounting Role of Accounting Basic terms in accounting CHAPTER 2 THEORY BASE OF ACCOUNTING Fundamental accounting assumptions: GAAP: Concept Basic accounting concepts Systems of Accounting Basis of accounting Accounting standards Goods and Service Tax CHAPTER 3 RECORDING OF TRANSACTIONS-I Business Transactions and Source Documents Accounting Equation Using Debit and Credit Books of Original Entry The Ledger Posting From Journal CHAPTER 4 RECORDING OF TRANSACTIONS- II Cash Book Purchase Book Purchase Return Book Sales Book Sales Return Book Journal Proper Balancing Of Accounts CHAPTER 5 BANK RECONCILIATION STATEMENT Need for Bank Reconciliation Statement. Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement. CHAPTER 6 TRIAL BALANCE AND RECTIFICATION OF ERRORS Trial balance: Meaning, Objectives and preparation of Trial Balance Significance of Agreement of Trial Balance Detection and rectification of Errors CHAPTER 7 DEPRECIATION, PROVISIONS AND RESERVES Depreciation: Meaning, Features, Need, Causes Other similar terms: Depletion and Amortization Factors affecting the amount of Depreciation Methods of Depreciation: Straight Line Method (SLM)

Written Down Value Method (WDV) Difference between Straight Line Method and Written down Value Method Method of recoding depreciation Effect of addition or extension to the existing asset Treatment of disposal of asset. Provisions Reserves Secret Reserves CHAPTER 8 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-I Shareholders and their Information Requirements Distinction between Revenue and Capital Financial statements Trading and Profit and Loss Account Operating Profit (EBIT) Preparation of Balance Sheet Opening Entry CHAPTER 9 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-II (WITH ADJUSTMENTS) Need for Adjustments. Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to: - Closing stock, outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, income received in advance. Depreciation, bad debts, provision for doubtful debts, provision for discount on debtors. Interest on capital and manager’s commission. Methods of Presenting the Financial Statements

Haryana Board Class 11 Accountancy Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objctive Questions 1 15 6 Multiple Choice Questions, 3 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 3 Assertion-Reason Questions 15 Very Short Answer Type 2 6 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions. 12 Short Answer Type 3 6 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 18 Essay Answer Type 5 3 Internal options will be given in all the questions 15 Total 30 60

HBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

Financial Accounting -I Class XI BSEH Publication © NCERT

Financial Accounting –II Class XI BSEH Publication © NCERT

