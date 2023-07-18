HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: Download Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design PDF

HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design 2023-24: Haryana Board Chemistry syllabus 2023-24 for 11th class students is available on bseh.org.in. Check the complete BSEH 11th class Chemistry 2024 curriculum and HBSE Chemistry Question Paper Design.

HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani) has made available the 2023-2024 Chemistry curriculum on its official website. In this article, Haryana Board Science stream students can check their course structure, course content and question paper design along with details of practical works to be done and list of prescribed books. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.

HBSE 11th Chemistry Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)

Class- 11th

Subject: Chemistry

Code: 856

General Instructions:

There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus. The annual theory examination will be of 70 marks. Practical Examination will be of 30 marks (15 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (INA) and 15 marks for practical examination.)\ Evaluation scheme for Internal Assessment: (15 marks)

Student Assessment (SAT) exams 6 Half yearly exam 2 Attendance and class room participation 2 Project work 2 Practical record 3 Total 15 marks

For Practical Examination: (15 marks)

Time :- 3 Hours

Maximum Marks = 15

Evaluation Scheme for Practical Examination Marks Volumetric Analysis Salt Analysis 04 Salt Analysis 04 Content Based Experiment 04 Class Record and Viva 03 Total 15 marks

Practical total marks (15+15) = 30 marks

Theory marks = 70 marks

Total marks = 100 marks

BSEH Haryana Class 11 Chemistry Course Structure

S No. Chapter Marks 1 Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 7 2 Unit 2 : Structure of Atom 9 3 Unit 3 : Classification of Elements and Periodicity in properties 6 4 Unit 4 : Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 7 5 Unit 5 : Chemical Thermodynamics 9 6 Unit 6 : Equilibrium 7 7 Unit 7 : Redox Reactions 4 8 Unit 8: Organic Chemistry : Some Basic Principles and Techniques. 11 9 Unit 9: Hydrocarbons 10 Total 70 Practical 30 Grand Total 100

Haryana BSEH Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024

Unit 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1.1 Importance of Chemistry

1.2 Nature of Matter: States of Matter, Classification of Matter,

1.3 Properties of Matter and their Measurement: Physical and chemical properties, Measurement of physical properties, The International System of Units (SI), Mass and Weight, Density, temperature.

1.4 Uncertainty in Measurement :Scientific Notation, Significant Figures, Dimensional Analysis

1.5 Laws of Chemical Combinations : Law of Conservation of Mass, Law of Definite Proportions, Law of Multiple Proportions, Gay Lussac’s Law of Gaseous Volumes, Avogadro’s Law

1.6 Dalton’s Atomic Theory

1.7 Atomic and Molecular Masses : Atomic Mass, Average Atomic Mass, Molecular Mass, Formula Mass,

1.8 Mole Concept and Molar Masses

1.9 Percentage Composition:Empirical Formula for Molecular Formula

1.10 Stoichiometry and Stoichiometric Calculations : Limiting Reagent.

Unit 2 Structure of Atom

2.1 Discovery of Sub-atomic Particles : Discovery of Electron, Charge to Mass Ratio of Electron, Charge on the Electron, Discovery of Protons and Neutrons

2.2 Atomic Models : Thomson Model of Atom, Rutherford’s Nuclear Model of Atom, Atomic Number and Mass Number, Isobars and Isotopes, Drawbacks of Rutherford Model.

2.3 Developments Leading to the Bohr’s Model of Atom : Wave Nature of Electromagnetic Radiation, Particle Nature of Electromagnetic Radiation: Planck’s Quantum Theory, Photoelectric Effect, Dual Behaviour of Electromagnetic Radiation, Evidence for the quantized* Electronic Energy Levels: Atomic spectra

2.4 Bohr’s Model for Hydrogen Atom: Explanation of Line Spectrum of Hydrogen, Limitations of Bohr’s Model

2.5 Towards Quantum Mechanical Model of the Atom: Dual Behaviour of Matter, Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle,

2.6 Quantum Mechanical Model of Atom : Orbitals and Quantum Numbers, Shapes of Atomic Orbitals, Energies of Orbitals, Filling of Orbitals in Atom: Aufbau Principle, Pauli Exclusion Principle, Hund’s Rule of Maximum Multiplicity, Electronic Configuration of Atoms, Stability of Completely Filled and Half Filled Subshells.

Unit 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

3.1 Why do we Need to Classify Elements ?

3.2 Genesis of Periodic Classification

3.3 Modern Periodic Law and the Present Form of the Periodic Table

3.4 Nomenclature of Elements with Atomic Numbers > 100

3.5 Electronic Configurations of Elements and the Periodic Table

3.6 Electronic Configurations and Types of Elements: s-, p-, d-, f- Blocks

3.7 Periodic Trends in Properties of Elements : Trends in Physical Properties: Atomic Radius, Ionic Radius, Ionization Enthalpy, Periodic Trends in Chemical Properties, Periodicity of Valence or Oxidation States, Anomalous Properties of Second Period Elements, periodic Trends and Chemical Reactivity

Unit 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

4.1 Kössel-Lewis Approach to Chemical Bonding : Octet Rule, Covalent Bond, Lewis Representation of Simple Molecules (the Lewis Structures), Formal Charge, Limitations of the Octet Rule.

4.2 Ionic or Electrovalent Bond: Lattice Enthalpy

4.3 Bond Parameters: Bond Length, Bond Angle, Bond Enthalpy, Bond Order, Resonance Structures, Polarity of Bonds

4.4 The Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

4.5 Valence Bond Theory :Orbital Overlap Concept, Directional Properties of Bonds, Overlapping of Atomic Orbitals, Types of Overlapping and Nature of Covalent Bonds, Strength of Sigma and pi Bonds.

4.6 Hybridisation : Types of Hybridisation, Other Examples of sp3, sp2 and sp Hybridisation,

4.7 Molecular Orbital Theory : Formation of Molecular Orbitals Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals (LCAO), Conditions for the Combination of Atomic Orbitals, Types of Molecular Orbitals, Energy Level Diagram for Molecular Orbital, Electronic Configuration and Molecular Behaviour.

4.8 Bonding in Some Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules

4.9 Hydrogen Bonding :Cause of Formation of Hydrogen Bond, Types of H-Bonds

Unit 5 Thermodynamics

5.1 Thermodynamic Terms: The System and the Surroundings, Types of the System, The State of the System, The Internal Energy as a State Function,

5.2 Applications: Work, Enthalpy(H),

5.3 Measurement of ∆U and ∆H: Calorimetry

5.4 Enthalpy Change, ∆rH of a Reaction – Reaction Enthalpy

5.5 Enthalpies for Different Types of Reactions

5.6 Spontaneity

5.7 Gibbs Energy Change and Equilibrium

Unit 6 Equilibrium

6.1 Equilibrium in Physical Processes: Solid-Liquid Equilibrium, Liquid-Vapour Equilibrium, Solid – Vapour Equilibrium, Equilibrium Involving Dissolution of Solid or Gases in Liquids, General Characteristics of Equilibria Involving Physical Processes, Equilibrium Constant in Gaseous Systems,

6.2 Equilibrium in Chemical Processes – Dynamic Equilibrium

6.3 Law of Chemical Equilibrium and Equilibrium Constant

6.4 Homogeneous Equilibria

6.5 Heterogeneous Equilibria

6.6 Applications of Equilibrium Constants :Predicting the Extent of a Reaction, Predicting the Direction of the Reaction, Calculating Equilibrium Concentrations,

6.7 Relationship between Equilibrium Constant K, Reaction Quotient Q and Gibbs Energy G

6.8 Factors Affecting Equilibria: Effect of Concentration Change, Effect of Pressure Change, Effect of Inert Gas Addition, Effect of Temperature Change, Effect of a Catalyst,

6.9 Ionic Equilibrium in Solution

6.10 Acids, Bases and Salts :Arrhenius Concept of Acids and Bases, The Brönsted- Lowry Acids and Bases, Lewis Acids and Bases,

6.11 Ionization of Acids and Bases: The Ionization Constant of Water and its Ionic Product, The pH Scale, Ionization Constants of Weak Acids, Ionization of Weak Bases, Relation between Ka and Kb, Di- and Polybasic Acids and Diand Polyacidic, Factors Affecting Acid Strength, Common Ion Effect in the Ionization of Acids and Bases, Hydrolysis of Salts and the pH of their Solutions,

6.12 Buffer Solutions : Designing Buffer Solution,

6.13 Solubility Equilibria of Sparingly Soluble Salts: Solubility Product Constant, Common Ion Effect on Solubility of Ionic Salts,

Unit 7 Redox Reactions

7.1 Classical Idea of Redox Reactions-Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

7.2 Redox Reactions in Terms of Electron Transfer Reactions , Competitive Electron Transfer Reactions

7.3 Oxidation Number : Types of Redox Reactions , Balancing of Redox Reactions

7.4 Redox Reactions and Electrode Processes

Unit 8 Organic Chemistry – Some Basic Principles and Techniques

8.1 General Introduction

8.2 Tetra valence of Carbon: Shapes of Organic Compounds : The Shapes of Carbon Compounds, Some Characteristic Features of π Bonds,

8.3 Structural Representations of Organic Compounds: Complete, Condensed and Bond-line Structural Formulas, Three-Dimensional Representation of Organic Molecules,

8.4 Classification of Organic Compounds: Functional Group, Homologous Series

8.5 Nomenclature of Organic Compounds :The IUPAC System of Nomenclature

IUPAC Nomenclature of Alkanes, Nomenclature Organic Compounds having Functional Group(s), Nomenclature of Substituted Benzene Compounds,

8.6 Isomerism :Structural Isomerism, Stereoisomerism, Electron Movement in Organic Reactions, Electron Displacement Effects in Covalent Bonds, Inductive Effect,

8.7 Fundamental Concepts in Organic Reaction Mechanism :Fission of a Covalent Bond, Substrate and Reagent, Electron Movement in Organic Reactions, Electron Displacement Effects in Covalent Bonds, Inductive Effect, Resonance Structure, Resonance Effect, Electromeric Effect (E effect), Hyperconjugation

8.8 Methods of Purification of Organic Compounds : Sublimation, Crystallisation, Distillation, Differential Extraction, Chromatography,

8.9 Qualitative Analysis of Organic Compounds :Detection of Carbon and Hydrogen, Detection of Other Elements

8.10 Quantitative Analysis :Carbon and Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Nitrogen, Sulphur, Phosphorus

Unit 9 Hydrocarbons

9.1 Classification

9.2 Alkanes: Nomenclature and Isomerism, Preparation, Physical properties, Chemical properties, Conformations,

9.3 Alkenes :Structure of Double Bond, Nomenclature, Isomerism, Preparation, Physical properties, Chemical properties,

9.4 Alkynes :Structure of Triple Bond, Preparation, Physical properties, Chemical properties,

9.5 Aromatic Hydrocarbon :Nomenclature and Isomerism, Structure of Benzene, Preparation of Benzene, Directive influence of a functional group in monosubstituted benzene,

9.6 Carcinogenicity and Toxicity

Haryana Board Class 11 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objective Type Questions 1 each 18 14 Multiple Choice Questions, 4 Assertion-Reason Questions 18 Very Short Answer Type Question 2 each 7 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 14 Short Answer Type Question 3 each 5 Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 15 Case Study 4 each 2 Internal choice will be given only in one part of both questions 8 Long Answer Type Question 5 each 3 Internal choice will be given in all the questions 15 Total 35 70

HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

