Hindi Diwas Drawing Ideas for School Students

Hindi Diwas Drawing Ideas: Hindi Diwas marks the celebration of accepting Hindi as an official language of India on 14th September 1949. Three major decisions were taken on the day by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949. They were: declaring Hindi as the official language of India, declaring English as an associate official language in India, and declaring the international form of Hindu-Arabic numerals to be the official numerals. Later, in 1965, the Government of India announced English as the de facto formal language of the country.

To commemorate the importance of the Hindi language and literature in India, every year 14th September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas across the nation. Learning our language and imparting knowledge about its significance is crucial, especially for countries like India which were under the influence of foreign invaders and had to go through a lot of fights and miseries to bring back the relevance of our languages, our culture, and our ethics and morale. Schools all over India participate in this process and celebrate Hindi Diwas to teach students about the importance of our language, Hindi.

As part of Hindi Diwas celebrations in schools, various competitions and activities are organized for students. Essay competitions, speech competitions, poem competitions, organization of special school assemblies, poster-making competitions, slogan competitions, drawing competitions, and many more such activities are organized by the schools. This article is for students who have taken part in drawing competitions or have taken the responsibility of decorating their classrooms, blackboards, notice boards, or activity halls. Here, you can find easy and beautiful drawing ideas for students.

Hindi Diwas Drawing Ideas 2023

1. Pencil Sketch- Pencil sketches on Hindi Diwas would look absolutely great for basic classroom decoration and notice board decoration.

2. Chart Drawing- Charts can be used by students to decorate their activity halls, notice boards, and classrooms. Some effective chart drawing ideas have been presented here. Students are open to using their creativity.

3. Famous Personalities Inspired Drawings- Students can read a bit about Hindi Diwas and the people involved in the process of making Hindi the official language of India. A drawing inspired by the inspirations of the prominent authorities who have played a crucial role will make it interesting, informative, and impactful. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Bhartendu Harishchandra, and many more.

4. Slogans- Slogans are quite impactful for imparting knowledge. Beautiful slogans on Hindi Diwas can be drawn on an A4 size sheet or chart paper. This can be used to decorate notice boards, classrooms, blackboards, and activity halls as well.

5. Posters- Posters are eye-catching, attractive, appealing, and interesting. They are a great source of knowledge and have the potential to mark you win drawing competitions. Posters can be impactful only if they are easily understandable, contain a deep message, and to the point. They should be made as colorful as possible.

6. Oil Pastel Drawings- Oil Pastel drawings are very simple, aesthetic, yet beautiful. They don’t have to be given any extra essence or touch to make it look appealing. Just pick a relevant theme and create your drawing using oil pastels. This is also an effective way of winning drawing competitions in school.

7. Drawings showcasing importance of Hindi- The drawings that express something related to the Hindi language, be it the emotions of 140 crore Indians or the struggles of Indian men to include it as an official language, anything can be expressed through this form of art known as drawing/painting.

8. Drawings related to past events- This drawing idea is related to the fights and miseries of people, what they had gone through, and how prominent people gave us our Hindi language back. This is a win-win situation since it imparts some amount of knowledge and will create an impact in the mind of the viewer. This idea can be used by students for drawing competitions.

Hindi Diwas is a significant day of celebration for India and Indians. It teaches the methods of respecting, recognizing, and valuing our language, our mother tongue, the language of your land. We hope these drawing ideas can enhance your Hindi Diwas decorations and Drawing Competition. For more such school-related content, keep following JagranJosh.

