Hindi Diwas Speech in English for School Students 2023

Speech on Hindi Diwas: Get here a short speech on 14th September Hindi Diwas. Along with this, a 10-line speech on Hindi Diwas has also been given for students and kids.

Hindi Diwas Essay in English: India is a country of diversity with a spectrum of land, people, cultures and languages. Although English is widely used by the Indian people, every town and province has its own language or dialect. Every state has its own language, Maharashtra has Marathi, Gujarat has Gujarati, and Karnataka has Kannada. Almost everyone in the country knows more than one language. India is also the country of the world's oldest languages, such as "Tamil" and "Sanskrit". Among all the languages, Hindi is the language which is most spoken in India. In 2019 according to all India radio news, there were 615 million Hindi-speaking people in India. That is why it is said that Hindi is one of those languages ​​which unites India. If we talk about the whole world, Hindi is the most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin (Chinese language).

Why do we celebrate Hindi Diwas?

On September 14, 1949, the Hindi language written in Devanagari script was declared the official language of India. Along with this, 14th September is also the birthday of great Hindi litterateur Rajendra Singh. Hindi Diwas has been celebrated every 14th September since 1953.

10 Line Speech on Hindi Diwas

Line 1: Honorable Principal, respected teachers and my friends, Happy Hindi Diwas to all of you!

Line 2: Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.

Line 3: On this day we remember the importance of our mother tongue Hindi.

Line 4: Hindi is a symbol of unity and diversity of our country.

Line 5: This language vividly expresses our culture, literature, and Indian sentiments.

Line 6: Hindi is the 3rd most spoken language in the entire world.

Line 7: By dedicating today to the Hindi language, we should further strengthen our loyalty towards our mother tongue.

Line 8: Our country is a confluence of languages.

Line 9: We should also remember that it is important to respect our other languages ​​along with Hindi.

Line 10: On this Hindi Diwas, we all should understand the importance of Hindi and resolve to increase it with prosperity.

Thank you!

Speech on Hindi Diwas

Below is the 250-word speech on Hindi Diwas. This Hindi Diwas speech in English is for students to tell their friends and other people about the importance of our mother tongue on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2023.

Honourable Principal, respected teachers and my friends, Happy Hindi Diwas to all of you! Today, we all are gathered on this special occasion to celebrate Hindi Diwas 2023 and pay respect to the official language of India. Hindi is a symbol of the unity of our country. It is a language that has kept alive the invaluable heritage of patriotism, literature, and culture. Adopting many cultures and dialects over the centuries, Hindi language is today the most spoken language of India and the third most spoken language in the world. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 14th September, because on September 14, 1949, it was decided to write our Constitution in Hindi. It is a matter of pride for us to celebrate this day as Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important part of the social, political, and economic life of our country. It is not only our official language, but it is also the medium of our own culture. Through Hindi, not only India but crores of people around the world can express their feelings and thoughts in a better way. Understanding the importance of Hindi, we should preserve it properly. We should also remember that India is a mixture of different languages ​​and cultures. Therefore, along with promoting our language with pride, we should also respect other languages. On this Hindi Diwas, we should move forward by understanding the important role of Hindi and thinking with ambition. We should learn about the importance of Hindi from our elders and teach the Hindi language to our younger ones so that this language can grow with pride in our future generations.

Hindi Hai Hum! Hindi Hai Hum!

Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

Thank you!

We hope this speech on Hindi Diwas was helpful to you. This Hindi Diwas speech in english can be used by students to speak at the Hindi Diwas event of their school. Let's celebrate this Hindi Diwas 2023 together and pay our respects to our mother tongue.

