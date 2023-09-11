Hindi Diwas Essay in English for School Students 2023

Hindi Diwas Essay in English: Students must be aware that Hindi Diwas 2023 is on September 14, 2023. On this occasion, schools organise events for students to educate them about Hindi and its importance. Schools organise essay writing and speech competitions for students to become more knowledgeable and confident in expressing themselves.
Here, you will find a few samples of essays on Hindi Diwas. These Hindi Diwas essays are in English, which aims to help students perform better in essay writing competitions organised for Hindi Diwas 2023. The Hindi Diwas essays are 150–200 words. Check out the Hindi Diwas essays for students.
Hindi Diwas Essay in English
Students can read the below-written samples of essays on Hindi Diwas to frame their own. These Hindi Diwas essays are in English and designed to help students. Let's celebrate Hindi Diwas 2023 and make it Hindi Diwas for students.
|
Hindi Diwas Essay in English (150 Words)
|
Hindi is not a language but an emotion for most Indians. September 14 is the day dedicated to celebrating this emotion. Indians celebrate this day as Hindi Diwas, as it commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of the country. This day was chosen as it marks the birth date of Beohar Rajendra Simha. He was a prominent Hindi scholar and was known for promoting Hindi.
Hindi is a language whose script is Devanagari. This language plays a unifying role in bonding the diverse linguistic and cultural landscape together. Hindi as a language serves the purpose of a medium of communication that connects people and regions, fostering a sense of national identity.
On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2023, we should take an oath to respect our language and take the required steps for its preservation. The celebration of Hindi Diwas reflects India’s commitment to linguistic and cultural pluralism. Let's say it together: ‘Hindi Hai Hum’.
|
Hindi Diwas Essay in English (200 Words)
|
On Hindi Diwas, it's crucial to remember that India is a land of linguistic diversity, with numerous regional languages and dialects. Hindi Diwas serves as a reminder of the need to preserve and respect this diversity while upholding Hindi as a symbol of national unity. Hindi Diwas is not just a celebration of a language but also a celebration of India's unity in diversity.
|
Hindi Diwas Essay in English (250 Words)
|
September 14 is the day dedicated to celebrating this emotion. Indians celebrate this day as Hindi Diwas, as it commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of the country. Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India on January 26, 1950, the same day that the Indian Constitution came into effect. This decision was formalised through Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which recognised Hindi as the official language of the Indian government alongside English, which was to be used for a transitional period.
The 14th of September is the day Indians celebrate Hindi Diwas each year. This day was chosen as it marks the birth date of Beohar Rajendra Simha. He was a prominent Hindi scholar and was known for promoting Hindi.
There are various other reasons to celebrate Hindi Diwas; let's discuss them. With time, our knowledge of Hindi is fading as we evolve in this period of modernization. Thus, the first and most important reason for Hindi Diwas is to promote Hindi as a language. The second reason is to promote linguistic units in the nation. Hindi Diwas also aims to promote cultural heritage and multilingualism. With this, we can protect our national identity, education, and literacy. Philosophers and great educationalists have said that a nation that does not respect and follow its language is easy to break through. Thus, we should keep our legacy alive and follow it to strengthen our future generations and their knowledge of their roots. Let's celebrate this Hindi Diwas together. Happy Hindi Diwas!
