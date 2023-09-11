Hindi Diwas Essay in English for School Students 2023

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2023, we should take an oath to respect our language and take the required steps for its preservation. The celebration of Hindi Diwas reflects India’s commitment to linguistic and cultural pluralism. Let's say it together: ‘Hindi Hai Hum’.

Hindi is a language whose script is Devanagari. This language plays a unifying role in bonding the diverse linguistic and cultural landscape together. Hindi as a language serves the purpose of a medium of communication that connects people and regions, fostering a sense of national identity.

Hindi is not a language but an emotion for most Indians. September 14 is the day dedicated to celebrating this emotion. Indians celebrate this day as Hindi Diwas, as it commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of the country. This day was chosen as it marks the birth date of Beohar Rajendra Simha. He was a prominent Hindi scholar and was known for promoting Hindi.

On Hindi Diwas, it's crucial to remember that India is a land of linguistic diversity, with numerous regional languages and dialects. Hindi Diwas serves as a reminder of the need to preserve and respect this diversity while upholding Hindi as a symbol of national unity. Hindi Diwas is not just a celebration of a language but also a celebration of India's unity in diversity.