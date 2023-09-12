Hindi Diwas Slogan Ideas for School Students: हिंदी दिवस पर नारे

Hindi Diwas Slogan Ideas: Get here amazing Hindi Diwas slogan writing ideas for school students in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

Hindi Diwas Slogan 2023: Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day, is celebrated on the 14th of every September. This day possesses high significance for Indians, as Hindi is considered the mother tongue of India. Hindi is a language whose script is Devanagari. This language is not only a mode of communication but also connects people. Thus, we can say it is a thread that ties India’s diversity together.

School management, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, organises various events, one of which is a slogan-writing competition on Hindi Diwas. Here are a few ideas that students can refer to to help them perform better in Hindi Diwas slogan writing. The Hindi Diwas slogans here are provided in three languages: English, Hindi, and Hinglish. Check out the Hindi Diwas slogans below.

Hindi Diwas Slogan Ideas in English

Here are a few ideas that students can refer to write the Hindi Diwas slogans in English.

S No. Slogans on Hindi Diwas in English 1 "Hindi Diwas: Celebrating India's Linguistic Diversity." 2 "Honoring Hindi: A Language That Unites." 3 "Hindi Diwas: Bridging Cultures, Connecting Hearts." 4 "In the Spirit of Unity, We Celebrate Hindi." 5 "Hindi Diwas: Embracing Our Rich Linguistic Heritage." 6 "Hindi: The Language of Harmony and Diversity." 7 "Hindi Diwas: Preserving India's Cultural Tapestry." 8 "Hindi Unites, Hindi Inspires, Hindi Celebrates." 9 "In the Melody of Hindi, We Find Our Unity." 10 "Hindi Diwas: A Tribute to India's Mother Tongue."

Hindi Diwas Slogan Ideas in Hindi

Here are a few ideas that students can refer to write the Hindi Diwas slogans in Hindi.

S No. हिंदी दिवस पर हिंदी में नारे 1 "हिंदी दिवस: भारत की भाषाई विविधता का जश्न।" 2 "हिंदी का सम्मान: एक भाषा जो एकजुट करती है।" 3 "हिंदी दिवस: संस्कृतियों को जोड़ना, दिलों को जोड़ना।" 4 "एकता की भावना में, हम हिंदी का जश्न मनाते हैं।" 5 "हिन्दी दिवस: हमारी समृद्ध भाषाई विरासत को अपनाते हुए।" 6 "हिन्दी: सद्भाव और विविधता की भाषा।" 7 "हिंदी दिवस: भारत की सांस्कृतिक टेपेस्ट्री का संरक्षण।" 8 "हिंदी एकजुट करती है, हिंदी प्रेरित करती है, हिंदी जश्न मनाती है।" 9 "हिंदी के माधुर्य में, हम अपनी एकता पाते हैं।" 10 "हिंदी दिवस: भारत की मातृभाषा को एक श्रद्धांजलि।"

Hindi Diwas Slogan Ideas in Hinglish

People today have developed a new language of their own by combining English and Hindi. This amalgamation of English and Hindi in a layman's language is called Hinglish. Check out a few Hindi Diwas slogans here in Hinglish. You can use these slogans on Hindi Diwas in your drawings, posters, and board decorations.

S. No. Slogans on Hindi Diwas in Hinglish 1 "Hindi Diwas: Hamari Bhasha, Hamara Gaurav." 2 "Hindi Diwas: Desh Ki Awaaz, Desh Ki Shaan." 3 "Hindi Diwas: Hamari Pehchan, Hamari Boli." 4 "Hindi Diwas: Apni Bhasha, Apni Azadi." 5 "Hindi Diwas: Hamari Bhasha, Hamari Identity." 6 "Hindi Diwas: Bhasha Ka Samman, Boli Ka Pyaar." 7 "Hindi Diwas: Hamari Zubaan, Hamari Shaan." 8 "Hindi Diwas: Bhasha Ki Taqat, Hamara Samarthan." 9 "Hindi Diwas: Boli Hai Humari, Desh Hai Hamara." 10 "Hindi Diwas: Apni Bhasha, Apna Abhimaan."

These slogans celebrate the importance of Hindi as not just a language but also a source of pride and identity for millions of Indians.

