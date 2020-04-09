HLL HITES Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 101 Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts

HLL HITES Recruitment 2020: HITES - HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HLL Lifecare Limited, has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts for Offices / Divisions / Projects sites located across the country and overseas locations on Regular / Fixed Term Contract (FTC) basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 28 April 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 28 April 2020
HITES HLL Vacancy Details
- Site Engineer - 7 Posts
- Draughtsman - 2 Posts
- Senior Account Officer - 4 Posts
- Account Officer - 5 Posts
- Account Assistant - 5 Posts
- Junior Account Assistant - 5 Posts
- Senior Research Assistant - 2 Posts
- Technician - 2 Posts
- MIS Executive - 1 Post
- Technical Analyst - 2 Posts
- Office Boy - 1 Post
- Deputy Vice President (Civil) – 4 Posts
- Deputy General Manager - 4 Posts
- Chief Project Manager Civil) - 2 Posts
- Senior Manager - 8 Posts
- Project Manager - 2 Posts
- Project Engineer - 13 Posts
- Manager - 5 Posts
- Manager /Deputy Manager - 16 Posts
- Test Engineer - 3 Posts
- Deputy Manager / Assistant Manager - 2 Posts
- Junior Architect - 4 Posts
- Bio Medical Engineer - 6 Posts
- Assistant Manager - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Site Engineer - Minimum 1 Years for Degree Holders / 3 Years for Diploma Holders of post qualification work experience
- Draughtsman - Minimum 3 Years for Diploma holder & 5 Years for ITI holder of Post Qualification Experience required in Architectural & Structural Drawing and extraction of Quantit
- Senior Account Officer - Minimum 6 Years (for B.Com)/4 Years (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) /1 Year (for CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter)) of Post Qualification Experience required
- Account Officer - Minimum 5 Years (for B.Com)/3 Years (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) /2 Years (for CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter)) of Post Qualification Experience required
- Account Assistant - B.Com/M.Com/MBA (Finance). Minimum 2 Years (for B.Com)/1Year (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) of Post Qualification Experience required
- Junior Account Assistant - B.Com/CA (Inter)/ICWA(Inter/CS (Inter)Senior Research Assistant - Diploma/B.Sc. (Electronics/Electrical/Computer Science)
- Technician - TI (Electrical/Mechanical)
- MIS Executive - Diploma in Software Engineering
Technical Analyst - B.Tech/ B.E /Diploma (Full Time)
- Office Boy - 10th Pass
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for HITES HLL Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through HITES official website on or before 28 April 2020.