HLL HITES Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 101 Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts

HLL HITES Recruitment 2020: HITES - HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HLL Lifecare Limited, has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts for Offices / Divisions / Projects sites located across the country and overseas locations on Regular / Fixed Term Contract (FTC) basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 28 April 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 28 April 2020

HITES HLL Vacancy Details

Site Engineer - 7 Posts

Draughtsman - 2 Posts

Senior Account Officer - 4 Posts

Account Officer - 5 Posts

Account Assistant - 5 Posts

Junior Account Assistant - 5 Posts

Senior Research Assistant - 2 Posts

Technician - 2 Posts

MIS Executive - 1 Post

Technical Analyst - 2 Posts

Office Boy - 1 Post

Deputy Vice President (Civil) – 4 Posts

Deputy General Manager - 4 Posts

Chief Project Manager Civil) - 2 Posts

Senior Manager - 8 Posts

Project Manager - 2 Posts

Project Engineer - 13 Posts

Manager - 5 Posts

Manager /Deputy Manager - 16 Posts

Test Engineer - 3 Posts

Deputy Manager / Assistant Manager - 2 Posts

Junior Architect - 4 Posts

Bio Medical Engineer - 6 Posts

Assistant Manager - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Office Boy, AM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Site Engineer - Minimum 1 Years for Degree Holders / 3 Years for Diploma Holders of post qualification work experience

Draughtsman - Minimum 3 Years for Diploma holder & 5 Years for ITI holder of Post Qualification Experience required in Architectural & Structural Drawing and extraction of Quantit

Senior Account Officer - Minimum 6 Years (for B.Com)/4 Years (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) /1 Year (for CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter)) of Post Qualification Experience required

Account Officer - Minimum 5 Years (for B.Com)/3 Years (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) /2 Years (for CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter)) of Post Qualification Experience required

Account Assistant - B.Com/M.Com/MBA (Finance). Minimum 2 Years (for B.Com)/1Year (for M.Com/MBA (Finance) of Post Qualification Experience required

Junior Account Assistant - B.Com/CA (Inter)/ICWA(Inter/CS (Inter)Senior Research Assistant - Diploma/B.Sc. (Electronics/Electrical/Computer Science)

Technician - TI (Electrical/Mechanical)

MIS Executive - Diploma in Software Engineering

Technical Analyst - B.Tech/ B.E /Diploma (Full Time)

Office Boy - 10th Pass

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for HITES HLL Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through HITES official website on or before 28 April 2020.