HNGU Result 2026 OUT at ngu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

HNGU Result 2026: Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) has declared the regular and repeater exam semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university recently released the 4th year results of courses like BHMS, BDS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and the 2nd semester results of courses like BA, Diploma in Jyotishshastra, MA in Fine Arts, MA Economics, MA English, MA History, MA Political Science, BPEd, MPEd, BCom, MCom and other exams. Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: ngu.ac.in. Students can check and download their ngu.ac.in results for the exams held in April-May 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the HNGU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

HNGU Results 2026

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like LLB and LLM. The students can check their HNGU results on the official website of the University- ngu.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Result 2026 Click here

How to Download HNGU Results 2026

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the HNGU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ngu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ option available on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.