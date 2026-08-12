HNGU Result 2026 OUT at ngu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
HNGU Result 2026 OUT: Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- ngu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the HNGU result.
Key Points
- HNGU declared 2026 regular/repeater exam results for various UG/PG courses.
- Results for April-May 2026 exams are online at ngu.ac.in; roll number needed.
- 4th year (BHMS, BDS, BPT) & 2nd sem (BA, MA, BCom, MCom) results released.
HNGU Result 2026: Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) has declared the regular and repeater exam semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university recently released the 4th year results of courses like BHMS, BDS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and the 2nd semester results of courses like BA, Diploma in Jyotishshastra, MA in Fine Arts, MA Economics, MA English, MA History, MA Political Science, BPEd, MPEd, BCom, MCom and other exams. Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: ngu.ac.in. Students can check and download their ngu.ac.in results for the exams held in April-May 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the HNGU result 2026 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
HNGU Results 2026
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like LLB and LLM. The students can check their HNGU results on the official website of the University- ngu.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.
|
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Result 2026
How to Download HNGU Results 2026
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the HNGU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ngu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ option available on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 4: Select the exam year.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the HNGU results for various TDC and UG examinations. Students can easily access their Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|
Stream
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Arts
|
BA Semester-2 (Repeater)
|
Diploma in Jyotishshastra Semester-2 (Regular)
|
Diploma in Jyotishshastra Semester-4 (Regular)
|
MA in Fine Arts Semester-2 (Regular)
|
MA Semester-2 (Economics)
|
MA Semester-2 (English)
|
MA Semester-2 (Gujarati)
|
MA Semester-2 (Hindi)
|
MA Semester-2 (History)
|
MA Semester-2 (Political Science)
|
MA Semester-2 (Psychology)
|
MA Semester-2 (Repeater)
|
MA Semester-2 (Sanskrit)
|
MA Semester-2 (Sociology)
|
Education
|
BPEd Semester-2 (Regular)
|
MPEd Semester-2 (Regular)
|
Commerce
|
BCom Semester-2 (Regular)
|
BCom Semester-2 (Repeater)
|
MCom Semester-2 (Regular)
|
MCom Semester-2 (Repeater)
|
Science
|
BSc Semester-2 (Repeater)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Analytical Chemistry)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Biotechnology)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Botany)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Inorganic Chemistry)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Mathematics)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Organic Chemistry)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Physical Chemistry)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Physics)
|
MSc Semester-2 (Zoology)
Problems in downloading the HNGU Result 2026
If candidates face any issues in downloading the HNGU result 2026. They must try the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
-
Close your Internet browser and try again.
-
Use incognito mode
-
Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
-
Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
-
Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Highlights of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU), is located in Patan, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1986 by The North Gujarat University Act No. 22 of 1986. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University
|
Established
|
1986
|
HNGU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Campus size
|
23 acres
The five districts: Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan and Sabarkantha come under the jurisdiction of the North Gujarat University.
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc