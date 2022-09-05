How a practical learning approach gives UPES law graduates that extra edge

UPES School of Law enhances the all-round personality of students by organising guest lectures, national competitions such as Moot Courts, Model United Nations, Client Counselling, Mediation and Trial Advocacy, Youth Parliament, and Parliamentary Debates.

Why does a society need legal professionals? Is it to fight despotism or protect the Constitution? Is it to help a labourer claim compensation for an unfair layoff or to resolve a dispute between two nations over their right to access the Pacific Ocean? It could also be to provide in-depth analysis to the government for crafting policies or to simplify the law to make citizens aware or to become a teacher for establishing a sound education system.

The world needs legal professionals to bring about social change and uphold justice; legal experts who can keep pace with the technological advancements while caring for humanity; law specialists who realise that they have the power to change the course of someone’s life forever.

The responsibility to nurture the future of law lies upon academic institutions. Training the next generation of leaders, UPES School of Law has been working in this direction since its conception. Opting for a practical learning approach, the school enhances the all-round personality of students by organising guest lectures, national competitions such as Moot Courts, Model United Nations, Client Counselling, Mediation and Trial Advocacy, Youth Parliament, and Parliamentary Debates. The institution encourages students to participate in associations such as the Society of Law and Literature, Legal Aid Cell, and Alternative Dispute Solution Cell.

The Model United Nations (MUNs) Club provides a platform for students to polish their presentation, documentation and oratorical skills, besides cultivating deep insights on matters of global governance.Every year, 300-400 delegates from countries like Sudan, Nepal, Mexico and France participate in the International Model United Nations Conference hosted by the UPES MUN Club.

Moot Courtis a model set up of a courtroom that helps aspiring lawyers to understand the intricacies involved in representing a party in a legal suit. It is a recreation of real-life court proceedings and gives the participants a chance to argue like a lawyer, enhancing their viewpoint and reasoning.

UPES School of Law hosts international and national moot court competitions such as Dr. Paras Dewan Memorial International Energy Law Moot Court Competition and Surana & Surana National Insolvency and Bankruptcy Moot Court Competition, among others.

National Client Counselling Competitions (NCC) hones client advocacy skills by simulating a law office consultation wherein law students act as attorneys and handle client matters. The participants conduct an initial interview with a person playing the role of the client. They then address the client’s needs. Participants are supposed to explain various aspects of the attorney-client relationship, determine client goals, and consider applicable law and options that may be available to the client.

A Curriculum Crafted by Industry Experts

Another reason for UPES Law degree courses to rank constantly on top is its dynamic, industry-relevant, specialisation-focussed curriculum. UPES School of Law is one of the few higher education institutions offering LLM with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), preparing its students to become skilled in technology, in addition to mastering their core subjects.UPES has several industry experts and former judges on its advisory board.

Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for recruiters, ensuring a track record of 90%+ placements over the last few years.

Learning: Beyond the need to know

Today, learning is no longer a stagnant or a defined process that ends when the students graduate. It is a continuous process to keep pace with the environment and ecosystems that a 21st-century individual inhabits, and the continuum of change at a pace that is hard to fathom.

There is, therefore, a need to take students to a level where they want to discover and experience; where they want to explore and challenge; where they feel inspired to bring change. Only then, will they become the conscience bearers of the nation.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.