HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: Check When & Where to Download Provisional Key
HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: The HP Home Guard answer key is expected to be released by the Department of Home Guards, Himachal Pradesh. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website at himachal.nic.in. Check this article to know more details.
Key Points
- The HP Home Guard written examination was conducted on 23 August 2026.
- The provisional answer key for HP Home Guard 2026 is expected to be released soon.
- 700 HP Home Guard vacancies; applications were open from 02 March to 31 March 2026.
HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: The HP Home Guard written examination was conducted on 23 August 2026 for the candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Driving Efficiency Test. The HP HomeGuards Department has announced a total of 700 vacancies for Himachal Home Guard Volunteers. The application process was held between 02 March to 31 March 2026. The selection process involves two stages: PST/PET and Written Examination. The candidates who have appeared for the written test are now awaiting the provisional answer key to be released.
HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The HP Home Guard provisional answer key is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website of HP HomeGuards Department. Candidates can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Department of Home Guards, Himachal Pradesh
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Post Name
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Himachal Home Guard Volunteers
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Advertisement No.
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01/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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700
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Selection Process
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PST/PET and Written Examination
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Written Exam Date
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23 August 2026
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Official Website
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himachal.nic.in
HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The candidates will be able to download the HP Home Guard answer key once the link goes active on the official website. The candidates will also be provided an objection window to file concerns against the answer key.
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HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026
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Link Active Soon
How to Download HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026
To download the HP Home Guard answer key, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at himachal.nic.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Latest Updates section.
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Click on the “Home Guard Volunteers Recruitment 2026- Provisional Answer Key” link.
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The answer key pdf will open on the screen.
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Download it and verify your marked responses.
How to Calculate Marks Using HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026
The HP Home Guard selection process involves three stages- PST, PET and Written Test. The candidates who qualify the PST & PET stages will be eligible to appear for the written test. Here is the marks distribution for Stage III explained.
Distribution of Marks (General Duty)
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Educational Qualification (Max. Marks= 30)
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A (%age) Marks obtained in Matric
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B (%age) Marks obtained in +2
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C (%age) Marks obtained in Graduation
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D (%age) Marks obtained in Post Graduation
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E = A+B+C+D/4
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F = Marks obtained Ex30/100
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NCC Certificate (maximum marks 5) (marks not cumulative)
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Category A-Certificate = 2 marks
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Category B-Certificate = 3 marks
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Category C-Certificate = 5 marks
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NSS/ Bharat Scouts and Guides (maximum marks 5)
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NSS = 2.5 marks
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Bharat Scouts and Guides = 2.5 marks
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Sports Medal (official events) (maximum marks 5)
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District Level = 2.5 marks
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State Level = 4 marks
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National Level = 5 marks
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Driving License (maximum marks 5)
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Less than 2 years = 1 mark
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2 years to less than 5 years = 3 marks
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More than 5 years = 5 marks
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Written Test = 50 marks
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TOTAL = 100 marks
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.