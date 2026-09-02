HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: Check When & Where to Download Provisional Key

HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: The HP Home Guard written examination was conducted on 23 August 2026 for the candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Driving Efficiency Test. The HP HomeGuards Department has announced a total of 700 vacancies for Himachal Home Guard Volunteers. The application process was held between 02 March to 31 March 2026. The selection process involves two stages: PST/PET and Written Examination. The candidates who have appeared for the written test are now awaiting the provisional answer key to be released.

HP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The HP Home Guard provisional answer key is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website of HP HomeGuards Department. Candidates can check the highlights in the table below: