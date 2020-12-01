HP TET 2020 Exam Postponed: HPBOSE postpones JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non Medical), LT TET Exams; New Date soon

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the HP TET 2020 exam due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. HPBOSE was set to conduct the JBT TET and Shastri TET exams under Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) on 29th November 2020 and TGT (Non Medical) and Language Teacher TET Exams on 6th December 2020. However due to COVID-19 pandemic, the HP board decided to postpone these exam. The new date for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) and Language Teacher TET exams will be revealed soon @hpbose.org. On the other hand, the other TET exams will be conducted as scheduled. Check below the official notice regarding postponement of HP TET 2020 November exam along with other important details.

Get HP TET 2020 Exam Updates

HP TET 2020: Exam Date & Schedule

HP TET 2020 exam for JBT was scheduled to place during 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Shastri TET exam was to be held during 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 29th November 2020. These exams have now been deferred until next date. However, other TET exams will be held on the dates announced already. Candidates who have applied for the TGT (Medical) TET, TGT (Arts) TET, Punjabi TET and Urdu TET can check below the latest exam schedule. Have a look:

Exam name Date Time Duration TGT (Non Medical) TET Postponed - Language Teacher TET Postponed - TGT (Arts) TET 12th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 12th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 13th December 2020 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 13th December 2020 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

The HPBOSE has yet not announced any change in the exam schedule for all these TET examinations. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates on the Himachal Pradesh TET exam.

The previous HP TET exam was held in August 2020 under HP TET June 2020 notification. The exam was scheduled to be held in July-August 2020, however, the exam was postponed due to the spread of novel Coronavirus and nationwide Lockdown. The Answer Key and result of the HP TET June 2020 exam has already been declared by the board.