HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: 79.74 Percent Students Pass, Check HP Board Class 12th Result Term 2 at hpbose.org, Toppers List

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced class 12th term 2 board exam results today: May 20. Students can soon check their marks on the official website: hpbose.org. To check results online, students have to login to the board website using roll numbers. A total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the exam of whom 83,418 have passed. The pass percentage is 79.74%.
This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state. HPBOSE has announced the names of HP board 12th toppers, pass percentage, etc. Results of Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together. Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state.
HP board 12th result 2023: Commerce toppers
This year a few state boards including Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Goa and others have conducted the board exams in two terms.
HP board Class 12th result 2023: Science stream toppers
HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: More girls in merit list
Thirty-six students have been featured in the merit list of the top ten students in Science, of whom 12 are girls. In Arts, 45 of the 50 students in the merit list are girls. In Commerce, 37 out of 49 toppers are girls.
79.4% Clear Exam Compared to 93.91% Last Year in HPBOSE 12th Result
HP board has declared the results for class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 20. The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma. A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams. This year 1,05,369 students appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams.
HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker
HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: More Than 80,000 Students Pass
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Huge Decline in Pass Percentage as compared to last year
In the HPBOSE Result 2023, there has been a huge decline in the HP Class 12th Pass Percentage as compared to last year. In the HP Bose class 12th result 2023, 79.4% have passed while last year, the pass percentage was 93.91%.
hpbose.org: Total students for compartment exam
As per reports, a total of 13,335 students will the HP BOSE Class 12 compartment exam 2023.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 vis SMS through roll number without using the internet.
To check HPBOSE result through SMS follow the steps below.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Marksheet
Students should take note that the original mark sheets for HPBOSE Class 12th 2023 will be distributed by their respective schools a few days after the declaration of the HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2023.
HP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics
HPBOSE 12th term 2 result 2023: Where to check marks
HP board 12th class term 2 results will be published on the official website of the board, hpbose.org.
HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Login credentials
The roll number is required to check HP board result online.
Students with 33% declared pass in hpbose.org 12th result
Students who secure a minimum of 33% marks are declared to pass in the HP Board 12th results 2023.
HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2023
Hpbose 12th result 2023 term 2: Girls topped in all streams
This year, female students have topped the HP board 12th exam in all three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce.
HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 13,000 students in compartment
A total of 13,335 students have been placed in the compartment category, HPBOSE has announced.
HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 83,000 students pass
HP board 12th result 2023 term 2 declared at hpbose.org
The HP board 12th result 2023 term 2 has been released at hpbose.org, Students will need their roll number to check.
79.74% of students pass in HP board 12th result 2023
Of the total students who took the Class 12 final exam, 79.74 per cent have passed.
