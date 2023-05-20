HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: 79.74 Percent Students Pass, Check HP Board Class 12th Result Term 2 at hpbose.org, Toppers List

HP board 12th result 2023: Commerce toppers Vrinda Thakur (98.4 per cent) Anisha (98 per cent) Ankita, Sweta Devi (97.6 per cent) Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2023: Exam held in two terms This year a few state boards including Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Goa and others have conducted the board exams in two terms. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM HP board Class 12th result 2023: Science stream toppers Ojaswini Upamanyu (98.6 per cent marks Kanpuriya (98.2 per cent) Arnav, Arshdeep Chaudhary (98 per cent) Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: More girls in merit list Thirty-six students have been featured in the merit list of the top ten students in Science, of whom 12 are girls. In Arts, 45 of the 50 students in the merit list are girls. In Commerce, 37 out of 49 toppers are girls. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM 79.4% Clear Exam Compared to 93.91% Last Year in HPBOSE 12th Result HP board has declared the results for class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 20. The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma. A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams. This year 1,05,369 students appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker Step 1: Visit to digilocker.gov.in or install the app from Google Play Store

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: More Than 80,000 Students Pass Appeared: 1,05,369 students
Pass: 83,418

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:14 PM HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Huge Decline in Pass Percentage as compared to last year In the HPBOSE Result 2023, there has been a huge decline in the HP Class 12th Pass Percentage as compared to last year. In the HP Bose class 12th result 2023, 79.4% have passed while last year, the pass percentage was 93.91%. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM HPBOSE result 2023 Toppers Arts Stream: Tarnija Sharma tops (97.4% )
Science stream: Ojaswini Upmanyu (98.6%)
Commerce stream: Vrinda Thakur (98.4%)

Science stream: Ojaswini Upmanyu (98.6%)

Commerce stream: Vrinda Thakur (98.4%) How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2023 marks online? Step 1: Go to the official website: hpbose.org.

Step 5: Check your marks. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM HP board 12th result 2023: Link not active yet HP board Class 12 result was announced at around 11 am. The link to check marks is not active yet. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM hpbose.org: Total students for compartment exam As per reports, a total of 13,335 students will the HP BOSE Class 12 compartment exam 2023. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 vis SMS through roll number without using the internet. To check HPBOSE result through SMS follow the steps below. Type the following message: HP12RollNumber.

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 13,000 students in compartment A total of 13,335 students have been placed in the compartment category, HPBOSE has announced. HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 83,000 students pass Appeared: 105369 students
Pass: 83,418

Pass: 83,418 Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 11.59 AM HP board 12th result 2023 term 2 declared at hpbose.org The HP board 12th result 2023 term 2 has been released at hpbose.org, Students will need their roll number to check. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM 79.74% of students pass in HP board 12th result 2023 Of the total students who took the Class 12 final exam, 79.74 per cent have passed. Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM