Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Know HP Board Class 12 Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022 11:42 IST
    HP Board 12th Result 2022
    HP Board 12th Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Highlights
    Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check HP Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check HPBOSE Intermediate Result 2022 Via SMS?

    HP Board 12th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 12 results by May. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board class 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website to check the results of the examinations. The HP Board 12th Results 2022 will be issued for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students.

    To check the HP Board class 12 results results 2022, students are required to enter the class 12 registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the HP Board results for the various streams will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are announced on the official website.

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 Results will be available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates are advised to go through the details provided here and bookmark this page for further reference..

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Highlights

    Exam name

    HPBOSE 12th exams 2022

    Board name

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

    Result name

    HP Board 12th Result 2022

    HPBOSE 12th class result 2022 date

    May 2022

    Official website

    hpbose.org

    Credentials to check

    Roll number or name

    Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 examinations for term 2 will be conducted in March 2022. The results of HP Board class 12 exams 2022 for the various streams will be announced on the official website by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the HP Board class 12 exams can check the complete schedule here.

    HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates

    Events

    Dates

    Term 1 exams

    November 18 to December 9, 2021

    Term 1 result Date

    February 8, 2022

    HPBOSE Term 2 Result Dates 2022

    Events

    Dates

    HPBOSE exams dates

    March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022

    HPBOSE Class result date

    May 2022

    Revaluation/Rechecking result

    May 2022

    Compartment exam dates

    June 2022

    Compartment result date

    July 2022

    How To Check HP Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be declared in the online mode for the students. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board class 12 examinations will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HP Board 12th class results 2022. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org

    Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

    Step 3rd- Choose the HPBOSE 12th result 2022 you want to check

    Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 5th- The Class 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed

    Step 6th- Download the HP Board 12th Results 2022 for further reference

    Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board class 12 exams can check their results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates must also note that they can refer to the steps provided below along with the representational image to check the HP Board class 12 results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Board official website

    HP Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

    HP Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on HP Board 12th Results 2022 link

    HP Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    HP Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download and print the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th results for further reference

    How To Check HPBOSE Intermediate Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be available for students through the link available on the official website. Along with the official link candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. In order to check the HPBOSE class 12 results through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    • Open the SMS application on the phone.
    • Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)
    • Now, send it to 5676750.
    • HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2022? 

    When checking the HP Board 12th class results 2022, students must make sure that they read through all the information provided on the official website. The HP Board 12th results 2022 will contain the candidate details along with the subject details. Students can check the complete details mentioned in the result sheet below.

    • Name of student
    • Seat Number
    • Father's name
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Grades
    • Qualifying status

    HPBOSE 12th Result Statistics

    Himachal Pradesh Board class 12 exam results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on the official website. Candidates must note that along with the HP Board class 12 results, the board officials will also announce the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check the statistics of the previous performance of the students below.

    Previous Years’ Statistics of HPBOSE 12th Result

    Year

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students

    2021

    -

    -

    92.77

    1,00,799

    2020

    79.75

    72.42

    76.07

    86,633

    2019

    66.77

    57.74

    62.01

    95492

    2018

    74

    66

    69.67

    98,281

    2017

    85.3

    84.71

    72.89

    1,02,007

    2016

    77.11

    78.56

    78.93

    1,01,104

    What After the Announcement of HP Board 12th Result 2022?

    After the HPBOSE 12th class results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have appeared for the exams and want to get their answer sheets evaluated for errors can do so by submitting the applications for the same.

    The board will also be conducting the Compartment exams for those students who want to improve their scores in the exams. The results of the HP Board class 12 compartment exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website. After the results are announced, the board will be releasing the HP board class 12 scrutiny and revaluation applications on the official website. Students who have appeared for the HP board class 12 exams and want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes are required to first visit the website and enter the required details in the link provided.

    The answer sheets will be evaluated based on which the results will be announced on the official website.

    Himachal Pradesh Board class 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    After the HP board class 12 results are announced, students who were unable to qualify with the required marks or were unable to secure the desired marks  can apply for the HP Board supplementary exams. The supplementary exams are conducted for the students based on the number of applications received.

    The applications for the HP Board class 12 compartment exams will be available on the official website of the board. After submitting the applications candidates will be able to attend the compartment exams which will be conducted in a month from the declaration of the results.

    HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 - Toppers

    HP board class 12 toppers list will be released on the official website of the board along with the results of the exams. The toppers list will be announced streamwise and district wise for the students. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year below.

    HP Board 12th Toppers 2021

    Stream

    Topper Name

    Marks

    HP Board +2 result science topper

    Prakash Kumar

    99.4%

    HPBOSE 12th result arts topper

    Shruti Kashyap

    98.2%

    -

    Sushant Chauhan

    97.8%

    HPBOSE plus two result commerce topper

    Megha Gupta

    97.6%

    -

    Anchal and Amritanshu

    486

    About Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 12 Result Date and Past Trends Here

    Published on: 2022-05-24 17:02

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be released on the official website -  hpbose.org. Students can check here the expected Himachal Pradesh 12th result date based on past trends here. Get details here 

    HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams From Today, Check guidelines and details here

    Published on: 2022-03-22 09:06

    Himachal Pradesh class 12 Term 2 exams to begin from today onwards. Candidates appearing for the HPBOSE Term 2 examinations can check the complete exam details here. 

    HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021 (OUT): Get HP Board 12th Results November Exam @ hpbose.org

    Published on: 2022-02-08 16:50

    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 (OUT): HPBOSE has declared HPBOSE 12th Results for Term 1 Exams today evening at 4:30 PM. Class 12 Students who have appeared for November Exam of HP Board can now check Plus Two 1st Term Examinations Theory Marks November 2021 online at hpbose.org. Get Direct Link Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    Where to check HP Board class 12 results 2022?

    HP Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website - hpbose.org. A direct link for students to check the HPBOSE class 12 results will also be available on this page.

    When will the HP Board class 12 results be declared?

    The HP Board class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board by May 2022.

    Will the board be issuing the original mark sheets of the students?

    HP Board 12th original mark sheets will be issued by the officials soon after the results are announced.

    How to check HP board 12th results 2022?

    To check the Punjab board class 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the class 10 registration number in the result link provided.

    How to apply for the HP Board 12th compartment exams?

    To apply for the compartment exams of the HP board students are required to visit the official website and submit the application available on the official website.