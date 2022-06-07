HP Board 12th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 12 results by May. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board class 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website to check the results of the examinations. The HP Board 12th Results 2022 will be issued for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students.

To check the HP Board class 12 results results 2022, students are required to enter the class 12 registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the HP Board results for the various streams will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are announced on the official website.

Himachal Pradesh class 12 Results will be available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates are advised to go through the details provided here and bookmark this page for further reference..

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name HPBOSE 12th exams 2022 Board name Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Result name HP Board 12th Result 2022 HPBOSE 12th class result 2022 date May 2022 Official website hpbose.org Credentials to check Roll number or name

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Himachal Pradesh class 12 examinations for term 2 will be conducted in March 2022. The results of HP Board class 12 exams 2022 for the various streams will be announced on the official website by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the HP Board class 12 exams can check the complete schedule here.

HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates

Events Dates Term 1 exams November 18 to December 9, 2021 Term 1 result Date February 8, 2022

HPBOSE Term 2 Result Dates 2022

Events Dates HPBOSE exams dates March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022 HPBOSE Class result date May 2022 Revaluation/Rechecking result May 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How To Check HP Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be declared in the online mode for the students. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board class 12 examinations will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HP Board 12th class results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org

Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3rd- Choose the HPBOSE 12th result 2022 you want to check

Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5th- The Class 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6th- Download the HP Board 12th Results 2022 for further reference

How To Check HPBOSE Intermediate Result 2022 Via SMS?

Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be available for students through the link available on the official website. Along with the official link candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. In order to check the HPBOSE class 12 results through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Open the SMS application on the phone.

Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)

Now, send it to 5676750.

HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2022?

When checking the HP Board 12th class results 2022, students must make sure that they read through all the information provided on the official website. The HP Board 12th results 2022 will contain the candidate details along with the subject details. Students can check the complete details mentioned in the result sheet below.

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

HPBOSE 12th Result Statistics

Himachal Pradesh Board class 12 exam results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on the official website. Candidates must note that along with the HP Board class 12 results, the board officials will also announce the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check the statistics of the previous performance of the students below.

Previous Years’ Statistics of HPBOSE 12th Result

Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students 2021 - - 92.77 1,00,799 2020 79.75 72.42 76.07 86,633 2019 66.77 57.74 62.01 95492 2018 74 66 69.67 98,281 2017 85.3 84.71 72.89 1,02,007 2016 77.11 78.56 78.93 1,01,104

What After the Announcement of HP Board 12th Result 2022?

After the HPBOSE 12th class results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have appeared for the exams and want to get their answer sheets evaluated for errors can do so by submitting the applications for the same.

The board will also be conducting the Compartment exams for those students who want to improve their scores in the exams. The results of the HP Board class 12 compartment exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Himachal Pradesh class 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website. After the results are announced, the board will be releasing the HP board class 12 scrutiny and revaluation applications on the official website. Students who have appeared for the HP board class 12 exams and want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes are required to first visit the website and enter the required details in the link provided.

The answer sheets will be evaluated based on which the results will be announced on the official website.

Himachal Pradesh Board class 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After the HP board class 12 results are announced, students who were unable to qualify with the required marks or were unable to secure the desired marks can apply for the HP Board supplementary exams. The supplementary exams are conducted for the students based on the number of applications received.

The applications for the HP Board class 12 compartment exams will be available on the official website of the board. After submitting the applications candidates will be able to attend the compartment exams which will be conducted in a month from the declaration of the results.

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 - Toppers

HP board class 12 toppers list will be released on the official website of the board along with the results of the exams. The toppers list will be announced streamwise and district wise for the students. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year below.

HP Board 12th Toppers 2021

Stream Topper Name Marks HP Board +2 result science topper Prakash Kumar 99.4% HPBOSE 12th result arts topper Shruti Kashyap 98.2% - Sushant Chauhan 97.8% HPBOSE plus two result commerce topper Megha Gupta 97.6% - Anchal and Amritanshu 486

About Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.