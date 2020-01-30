HPPSC AE Screening Result 2020 Declared @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Updates Here

HPPSC AE Screening Result 2020 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the result of Screening Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-I on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Screening Test (CBT) exam can check the result on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Computer Based Screening Test for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-I posts was held on 14 November 2019.

On the basis of the performance, commission has issued the list of the qualified candidates in the screening test. Now these successful candidates will be called for the next Personality Test round.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission had invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-I (on Contract basis) in HPSEBL against the Advertisement No. -14/2019 dated 28-08-2019.

Candidates can check the HPPSC AE Screening Result 2020 on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. You can also check the result with the link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC AE Screening Result 2020





HPPSC AE Screening Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e.-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Result of Screening Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-I in HPSEBL" given on the Home Page.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

You are advised to download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to be updated for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-I recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.