HPPSC Lecturer Jobs 2023 Apply For 484 PGT Vacancies

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 585 Vacancy, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has invited applications for 585 Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and others. 

Get all the details of HPPSC Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of HPPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has released job notification for Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website. These positions are available for various subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Hindi, English  and others on contract basis in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023. 

Candidates having age limit from 18 to 45 years, including educational qualification as Master degree in the concerned subjects with additional eligibility can apply for these posts at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

 
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only. Applicants will have to appear in two types of papers having objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) followed by a Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) (objective type). 

Career Counseling

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: November 13, 2023
  • Closing Date for Fee Deposit: November 13, 2023

HPPSC  Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 45 Years
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
Post Name     Lecturer (School- New) Class-III 
Vacancies     585
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Himachal Pradesh
Last Date for Online Application  November 13, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 45 Yrs
Official Website     http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Lecturer (School- New) Class-III/Subject wise posts
  • Mathematics-41
  •  Physics-45
  •  Chemistry-29
  •  Biology-9
  • Commerce-47
  • English-63
  • Hindi-117
  • History-115
  • Political Science-102
  • Economics-17

HPPSC Educational Qualification 2023

  • Candidates should have Master degree in the concerned subjects from recognised universities.
  • Bachelor or Degree in B.Ed (Education)/Bachelor Degree in Two Years Integrated M.Sc. Ed. Course. 
    Desirable Qualification
  • Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

Scheme of Examination:

 Selection will be done on basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only which will be conducted for one hour duration consisting of 50 Questions having 100 marks as follows:

General knowledge of Himachal Pradesh   30 Marks
General knowledge of National and International Affairs 30 Marks
Knowledge of Hindi language  20 Marks
Knowledge of English language   20 Marks


 HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Physics

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Chemistry

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Biology

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Commerce

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For HPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
  • Step 2: Click on the link HPPSC Lecturer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is November 13, 2023

What are the Jobs in HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023?

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has released job notification for 585 Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next