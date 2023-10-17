HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 585 Vacancy, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has invited applications for 585 Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of HPPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has released job notification for Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website. These positions are available for various subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Hindi, English and others on contract basis in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.

Candidates having age limit from 18 to 45 years, including educational qualification as Master degree in the concerned subjects with additional eligibility can apply for these posts at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only. Applicants will have to appear in two types of papers having objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) followed by a Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) (objective type).

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: November 13, 2023

Closing Date for Fee Deposit: November 13, 2023

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 45 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Lecturer (School- New) Class-III Vacancies 585 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Himachal Pradesh Last Date for Online Application November 13, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 45 Yrs Official Website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Lecturer (School- New) Class-III/Subject wise posts

Mathematics-41

Physics-45

Chemistry-29

Biology-9

Commerce-47

English-63

Hindi-117

History-115

Political Science-102

Economics-17

HPPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Master degree in the concerned subjects from recognised universities.

Bachelor or Degree in B.Ed (Education)/Bachelor Degree in Two Years Integrated M.Sc. Ed. Course.

Desirable Qualification

Desirable Qualification Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Scheme of Examination:

Selection will be done on basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only which will be conducted for one hour duration consisting of 50 Questions having 100 marks as follows:

General knowledge of Himachal Pradesh 30 Marks General knowledge of National and International Affairs 30 Marks Knowledge of Hindi language 20 Marks Knowledge of English language 20 Marks



How To Apply For HPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.