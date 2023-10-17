HPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 585 Vacancy, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(HPPSC) has released job notification for Lecturer (School- New) Class-III posts on its official website. These positions are available for various subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Hindi, English and others on contract basis in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.
Candidates having age limit from 18 to 45 years, including educational qualification as Master degree in the concerned subjects with additional eligibility can apply for these posts at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only. Applicants will have to appear in two types of papers having objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) followed by a Subject Aptitude Test (SAT) (objective type).
HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application: November 13, 2023
- Closing Date for Fee Deposit: November 13, 2023
HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 45 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|Lecturer (School- New) Class-III
|Vacancies
|585
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Himachal Pradesh
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 13, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 45 Yrs
|Official Website
|http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Lecturer (School- New) Class-III/Subject wise posts
- Mathematics-41
- Physics-45
- Chemistry-29
- Biology-9
- Commerce-47
- English-63
- Hindi-117
- History-115
- Political Science-102
- Economics-17
HPPSC Educational Qualification 2023
- Candidates should have Master degree in the concerned subjects from recognised universities.
- Bachelor or Degree in B.Ed (Education)/Bachelor Degree in Two Years Integrated M.Sc. Ed. Course.
Desirable Qualification
- Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Scheme of Examination:
Selection will be done on basis of written examination / test (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) only which will be conducted for one hour duration consisting of 50 Questions having 100 marks as follows:
|General knowledge of Himachal Pradesh
|30 Marks
|General knowledge of National and International Affairs
|30 Marks
|Knowledge of Hindi language
|20 Marks
|Knowledge of English language
|20 Marks
HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Physics
HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Chemistry
HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Biology
HPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification-PDF Commerce
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply For HPPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
- Step 2: Click on the link HPPSC Lecturer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.