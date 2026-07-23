HPRCA Recruitment 2026: HPRCA Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has launched a recruitment drive for 312 positions of Assistant Staff Nurse across the state. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing or GNM (A Grade Nursing Diploma) have a golden chance to grab this opportunity. These positions are for direct recruitment on a purely engagement basis under the Department of Medical Education and Research. The online application process will commence on July 30, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before August 29, 2026. HPRCA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website of HPCRA. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

HPRCA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF HPRCA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details A total of 312 positions of Assistant Staff Nurse are to be filled under the Department of Medical Education and Research. Check details of the vacancies available- Assistant Staff Nurse 312 Posts What Is Eligibility Criteria For HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse 2026? Candidates applying for the Assistant Staff Nurse posts must hold a B.Sc. Nursing or GNM (A Grade Nursing Diploma) with at least 50% marks and be registered with HPNRC. You can check the notification for details of the eligibility criteria of the posts.

Age Limit

Candidates should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum age of 45 years as of January 1, 2026. Relaxation in upper age limit as per the rule under HP domiciles belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and HP Government employees.

What Is Selection Process For HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse 2026? Selection for Assistant Staff Nurse posts is based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) or OMR-based screening test consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions over 1.5 hours. The test will cover various subjects up to the level of the essential qualification including General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Logical Reasoning, Social Science, Matric-level English, and Hindi. Examination Fee Candidates are required to pay the requisite amount of application fee to apply for these posts. The total fee for all categories consists of a Rs.100 examination fee and Rs. 700 processing fee, totaling Rs. 800.Modifying an application during the correction window requires an additional fee of Rs.100.Candidates are required to pay the fee exclusively via the "Online Payment Gateway" using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

How to apply for HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse 2026 Online? Candidates will have to follow the guidelines to apply for Assistant Staff Nurse posts minutely as you will have to complete the application process carefully. You can follow the steps given below to apply for these posts- Step 1: Sign Up - Register on the HPRCA portal by clicking "Sign Up" to create your unique username and password at -HPRCA portal (https://hprca.hp.gov.in)

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) by providing your personal information, educational qualifications and also upload relevant supporting documents along with a scanned recent photograph and signature.

Step 3: Complete/Update Profile - Complete your profiles as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

Step 4: Apply for a Post - View the list of available posts on the portal and click the "Apply" button next to the desired post.

Step 5: Preferred Exam District - Select your preferred district for the examination from the provided dropdown menu.

Step 6: Confirm Application Details - Carefully review all details filled in the application form before moving forward.

Step 7: Pay Application Fee - Pay the requisite examination and processing fee via the "Online Payment Gateway" using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Step 8: Application Submission Confirmation - Your application is officially considered complete once the payment is successfully processed.

Step 9: Keep a copy of the application form for your future reference.