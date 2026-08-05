HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Out For Junior Engineer Civil Posts, Check Hall Ticket Download Link at hprca.hp.gov.in

HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts on its official website. The written exam for 149 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts is scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts against Post Code 26016 is scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026. The hall ticket download link is active at the official website, alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-