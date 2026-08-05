HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Out For Junior Engineer Civil Posts, Check Hall Ticket Download Link at hprca.hp.gov.in
HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts on its official website. The written exam for 149 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts is scheduled on August 09, 2026.Check all details here.
HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts on its official website. The written exam for 149 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts is scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) (Job Trainee) posts against Post Code 26016 is scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026. The hall ticket download link is active at the official website, alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
hprca.hp.gov.in HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Overview
Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill 149 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
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Post Code
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26016
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Post
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Junior Engineer (Civil) posts
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Vacancy
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149
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Exam Date
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August 09, 2026
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Fixed honorarium
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₹23,500
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Job Location
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Himachal Pradesh
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Official website
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https://hprca.hp.gov.in
How to download the HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can easily download the Admit Card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) poss from the official website by following the steps given below.
- First, visit the official website hprca.hp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, in the Latest section, click on "Admit card link for Junior Engineer Civil (Post Code 26016) Exam scheduled on Aug 09, 2026 on the home page.
- A new page will open; where you will have to use your login credentials to the link.
- Download the Admit Card in a new window.
- Save the same for future reference.
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