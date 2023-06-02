HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 45 Assistant Environment Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & More

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for 45 Assistant Environment Engineer Posts (Group B) in Haryana State Pollution Control Board on its official website - https://hpsc.gov.in
As per the notification, candidates who have passed civil/chemical/environmental engineering in the first division and had Hindi or Sanskrit at their matric level or Higher Education level are eligible to apply for the posts
As per the notification, the application process will start on June 8, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 28, 2023.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the HPSC AEE Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by HPSC for Assistant Environment Engineers. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.
HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Overview
HPSC has released a recruitment notification for 45 vacancies for the post of Assistant Environment Engineer (Group B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.
|
HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
HPSC
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Environment Engineer
|
Total Vacancies
|
45
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
June 02, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Interview
HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 45 vacancies announced for the posts of Assistant Environment Engineer at HPSC. Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification
HPSC AEE Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
HPSC AEE Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
June 2, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
June 8, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
June 28, 2023
|
Interview
|
To be notified
HPSC AEE Apply Online & Fees
As per the notification, the application fee is divided into 4 categories
- For Male candidates of the General category - Rs. 1000
- For all Female candidates - Rs. 250
- For Male candidates of SC/BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer)/BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer) / ESM categories who are bonafide residents of Haryana only and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) bonafide residents of Haryana Only - Rs. 250
- For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only - Rs. 240
HPSC AEE 2023 Vacancy Details
A total of 45 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
|
HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE)
|
45
|
Total
|
45
HPSC AEE Station Controller/Train Operator Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
As per the notification, the candidate should have passed engineering in civil/chemical/environment with first class. And the candidate should be between 18 and 42 years. However, relaxation in age will be provided according to the government norms.
HPSC AEE Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Screening of Application
- Interview
HPSC AEE Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be according to the pay matrix of level - 9 which ranges between Rs. 53100 - 167800.