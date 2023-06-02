HPSC Assistant Environment Engineer Jobs 2023 for 45 Posts

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 45 Assistant Environment Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & More

HPSC assistant environment engineer recruitment 2023 is out for 45 vacancies on its official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for assistant environment engineer in Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for 45 Assistant Environment Engineer Posts (Group B) in Haryana State Pollution Control Board on its official website - https://hpsc.gov.in

As per the notification, candidates who have passed civil/chemical/environmental engineering in the first division and had Hindi or Sanskrit at their matric level or Higher Education level are eligible to apply for the posts 

As per the notification, the application process will start on June 8, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 28, 2023. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the HPSC AEE Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by HPSC for Assistant Environment Engineers. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Overview

HPSC has released a recruitment notification for 45 vacancies for the post of Assistant Environment Engineer (Group B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

HPSC

Posts Name

Assistant Environment Engineer

Total Vacancies

45

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

June 02, 2023

Selection process

Interview

 

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 45 vacancies announced for the posts of Assistant Environment Engineer at HPSC. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

HPSC AEE Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

HPSC AEE Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

June 2, 2023

Online Application Begins

June 8, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 28, 2023

Interview

To be notified

 

HPSC AEE Apply Online & Fees

As per the notification, the application fee is divided into 4 categories 

  1. For Male candidates of the General category -  Rs. 1000
  2. For all Female candidates - Rs. 250
  3. For Male candidates of SC/BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer)/BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer) / ESM categories who are bonafide residents of Haryana only and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) bonafide residents of Haryana Only - Rs. 250
  1. For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only - Rs. 240

HPSC AEE 2023  Vacancy Details

A total of 45 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

 

HPSC AEE Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE)

45

Total

45



HPSC AEE Station Controller/Train Operator Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

As per the notification, the candidate should have passed engineering in civil/chemical/environment with first class. And the candidate should be between 18 and 42 years. However, relaxation in age will be provided according to the government norms.

HPSC AEE Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application 
  • Interview

HPSC AEE Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be according to the pay matrix of level - 9 which ranges between Rs. 53100 - 167800.

FAQ

What is the pay scale for a HPSC AEE?

Selected candidates will be paid on the pay scale pay matrix of level - 9 which ranges between Rs. 53100 - 167800

What is the age limit to apply for HPSC AEE recruitment?

As per the notification the age of the posts should be between 18 and 42 years.

How many posts have been announced in HPSC AEE recruitment?

A total of 45 posts have been announced in the AEE recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for recruitment 2023 be released?

The 2023 detailed notification is announced by the recruitment authority, HPSC AEE on its official website.

