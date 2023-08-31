HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Manager Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSC Bank) has notified for the 64 Assistant Manager posts on the official website. Check the pdf, application process, how to apply and other updates here.

Get all the details of HPSC Bank Recruitment here, apply online link

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSC Bank) has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.

The selection for these posts will be done through the online examination followed by Interview. The written exam is proposed in the month of October/November, 2023.

You can get all the details regarding the HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, how to apply, selection process and others here.

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for applying for these posts is 08 September, 2023 in online mode through

recruitment link on Bank’s website www.hpscb.com.



HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 64 posts for Assistant Manager are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a second class graduation degree of a recognized University with minimum 50% marks.

In case of candidates possessing banking experience of 3 years, simple graduates may also apply.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Pay Band

Pay scale having Pay Band of Rs. 10300- 34800/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 3800/- (Pre-revised), subject to revision as per revised Pay Scale due from 01.01.2016.

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023:Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of an online exam followed by an Interview.

Phase-I (Preliminary Examination)

Phase-II (Main Examination)

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 01.01.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 45 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.