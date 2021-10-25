HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Out @hssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

HSSC MPHW Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of the exam for the post of MPHW (Female) , Cat. No. 04 & 20, against Advt. No.15/2019 of Health Services & ESI, Haryana.

HSSC MPHW Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of the exam for the post of MPHW (Female) , Cat. No. 04 & 20, against Advt. No.15/2019 of Health Services & ESI, Haryana. Candidates, who attended HSSC Staff Nurse Exam was held on 25 July 2021 in the morning session and HSSC MPHW Exam on 25 July 2021 in the evening session, can download MPHW Result 2021 from the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC MPHW Result Link is given below. The candidates can download HSSC MPHW Result through the link below:

HSSC MPHW Result Download Link

How to Download HSSC MPHW Result Download Link ?

Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘ Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of MPHW (Female), Cat. No. 04 & 20’

Download HSSC MPHW Result PDF

Check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Scrutiny of Documents which will be held from 10 November 2021 to 12 November 2021 at 09.00 A.M. in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula along with all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

All candidates shall fill scrutiny form online from 28 October 2021 to 31 October 2021 using the link available on website of HSSC. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter.