HTET Revised Result 2020 released @bseh.org.in: Check Here Haryana TET Biometric List & Date - Download PDF

HTET 2020: Board of Secondary Education of Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Revised Result of Haryana TET 2019 exam on its official website bseh.org.in. The HTET Revised Result 2020 contains the list of candidates who have been declared passed in HTET November 2019 exam. The list contains Roll Number & Name of candidates along with their exam district. A total of 351 candidates will now have to appear for the HTET Biometric Verification during 18th July - 30th July 2020 before declaration of the revised results. Check your HTET Result now by visiting the direct link mentioned below. Also, download PDF HTET Biometric List 2020 below and know the qualifying data of HTET 2020 exam.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 exam was conducted by the Haryana board on 16th & 17th November 2019. A total of 78879 candidates appeared for HTET Level 1 (PRT) exam, 100047 candidates appeared for Level 2 (PGT) exam and 82648 candidates appeared for Level 3 (TGT) exam. The HTET Result 2019 was released on 9th January 2020. However, the board has now released the revised results of 351 candidates.

Check your HTET Revised Result now on the direct link mentioned here. Also, know the process of checking result on the official website:

How to check Haryana TET Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit @bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on "HTET-2019 (Revised Result)

Step 3: Search for your name on the Result PDF

Step 4: Download PDF

HTET Biometric List 2020

The Haryana TET result contains the list of candidates who have to appear for the biometric verification from 18 July to 31 July 2020. The list contains the names of 351 candidates. You can check the list below on direct link given below:

HTET Biometric Verification 2020

Candidates who qualify the HTET exam for Level 1/2/3 are required to appear for the HTET Biometric Verification. It is compulsory for candidates to verify their biometrics. The Haryana Board has set up several centres in 22 districts to enable candidates to get their biometric done. Once these candidates will undergo verification, the board will release the final results.