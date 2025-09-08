Optical illusion puzzles have been around for ages and it has become the internet sensation because they are both fun and brain teasing. These puzzles are designed to play trick on our eyes and makes us see things differently from what they really are. Well the major question is how do these puzzles work? The answer is simple as our brain tries to recognise patters and tries to fill in the gaps based on the already available information which makes our brain fall into trap. But here’s the cool part: these puzzles are not just for fun as they are also designed to sharpen your observation skills and increases your focus. That is why even anime fans love a good challenge. And speaking of anime fans, today’s puzzle has a special twist. We’ve brought you a Demon Slayer–themed optical illusion that might just leave you scratching your head. At first, it looks like a beautiful picture filled with your favorite characters. But don’t get fooled as there is a hidden word “Salmon.”

Sounds easy? Not so fast! There’s a twist. You have only 13 seconds to spot the hidden word. Think of it like Tanjiro facing a demon where time is limited, and sharp focus is the only way to win. So, do you have the eyes of a true anime detective? Start the countdown and see if you can find the hidden word before the clock runs out! Try: Do You Have the Gladiator Vision and a Stephen Hawking IQ Level of 160 to Detect the Hidden USA Among U5A in This Mind-Bending Illusion? Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Word Salmon in 13 Seconds Source: Pxfuel So, how are you doing Sherlock? Did you find the hidden word that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the word: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear.