HVF Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 1850 Junior Technician posts at oftr.formflix.org, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

HVF Recruitment 2025: The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of AVNL has released recruitment notification for Junior Technician posts on fixed tenure contract based basis. A total of 1850 vacancies of Junior Technician are to be filled in different disciplines.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2025.
You will get all the crucial details about the HVF Recruitment 2025 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
HVF Recruitment 2025 Notification
The detailed instructions including the online application process and pdf are available in the website https://oftr.formflix.org. Candidates should read these instructions carefully before making any entry or selecting options for filling up online applications. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
HVF 2025 Important Date
The online application process has commenced on the official website from June 28, 2025. You can follow the schedule given below.
Opening date for submission of application: June 28, 2025
Last date for submission of application: July 19, 2025
HVF Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1850 vacancies of Junior Technician in different disciplines are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
Junior Technician 1850
HVF 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Junior Technician (Contract) (Operator Material Handling Equipment): Candidates should have NAC/NTC/STC in Crane Operations (or) Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicles and with minimum of 02 years’ experience in handling Crane Operations
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
HVF Recruitment 2025 Remuneration
Candidates shortlisted finally for these posts will get the posts wise designated remuneration as mentioned in the notification. During the period of tenure, engaged Junior Technicians (Contract) will be paid the following Remuneration per month.
i) Basic Pay – Minimum Basic Pay of Rs. 21,000/-
ii) Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) as applicable
iii) Special Allowance @ 5% of Basic Pay
iv) Annual increment at the rate of 3% on the Basic Pay during the tenure only on successful completion of the previous tenure.
How To Apply For HVF JT 2025
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://oftr.formflix.org
Step 2: Click on the link HVF recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details to the link.
Step 4: Now submit the application form to the link.
Step 5: Submit the required documents as per the guidelines.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
