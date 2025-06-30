HVF Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 1850 Junior Technician posts at oftr.formflix.org, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

HVF Recruitment 2025: The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of AVNL has released recruitment notification for Junior Technician posts on fixed tenure contract based basis. A total of 1850 vacancies of Junior Technician are to be filled in different disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2025. You will get all the crucial details about the HVF Recruitment 2025 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. HVF Recruitment 2025 Notification The detailed instructions including the online application process and pdf are available in the website https://oftr.formflix.org. Candidates should read these instructions carefully before making any entry or selecting options for filling up online applications. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

HVF Recruitment 2025 Download PDF HVF 2025 Important Date The online application process has commenced on the official website from June 28, 2025. You can follow the schedule given below.

Opening date for submission of application: June 28, 2025

Last date for submission of application: July 19, 2025 HVF Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1850 vacancies of Junior Technician in different disciplines are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Junior Technician 1850 HVF 2025 Eligibility Criteria To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Junior Technician (Contract) (Operator Material Handling Equipment): Candidates should have NAC/NTC/STC in Crane Operations (or) Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicles and with minimum of 02 years’ experience in handling Crane Operations

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.